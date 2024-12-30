Published in cooperation between SmartPokies and SanBenito.com

If you’re here because you want to know more about popular sports among Aussies, we are here to get you covered! Down Under, millions of people are somehow involved in sports, whether they are true fans of certain clubs, play themselves, bet on games, or do all those things.

If you’re a punter, you probably know that new Aussie online casinos appear here every week but make sure you pick reliable and licensed sportsbook platforms only. However, we’re here to discuss the popularity of sports themselves. So, let’s take a closer look at them and talk about what they mean to the culture.

#1 Cricket

Here comes cricket—we decided that it has to be the first in the list of top 10 sports in Australia because cricket is an integral part of Aussies’ culture, with more than 3.4 million people actively playing or watching the game. As the national summer sport, it brings everyone together thanks to spectacular international events like The Ashes and awesome domestic competitions like the Big Bash League.

Australia has experienced a record-breaking five ICC Cricket World Cup wins, so you can see that this sport is definitely a thing here. Moreover, there are such iconic players as Don Bradman whom many people admire, and those figures know how to continue to inspire others and keep the passion for cricket endless Down Under.

#2 Australian Rules Football

AFL is also the most popular sport in Australia—we would definitely put it somewhere near cricket for sure. More than 7,800,000 people attend the league games every year. For example, more than 100,000 fans attend the Grand Final and more than 3.1 million watch it on television. The Australian Football League is rich in history and can be proud of having such clubs as Collingwood and Richmond—those are well-known and loved among Aussies because they demonstrate success and true resilience.

#3 Rugby League

Rugby League is Australia’s national sport—however, in some regions, it’s more popular compared to others. For example, those in New South Wales and Queensland enjoy rugby matches the most. There’s the State of Origin series, and it’s worth mentioning that there are more than 2.7 million viewers during every single game, and the stadiums are always fully packed.

Having won 12 Rugby League World Cup titles, Australia dominates this international sport. Grassroots programs under the Rugby League, represented by 2.5 million participants, continue to ensure a place for the sport in Australian culture.

#4 Soccer (Aka Football)

As we said, football is a big deal. However, we were referring to AFL mostly but this time, we’ll talk about soccer (same football, different term) from an international perspective. The first thing to say is that this is the most-played sport in Australia. The second is, to go with exact facts, more than 1.8 million people engage in football—the majority of those people are youth and newcomers.

The real pride of Australian football is the Socceroos and Matildas because they tend to show exceptional performances in global tournaments like the World Cup. As an example, let’s all remember how the Matildas broke the records in 2023 when they performed in the semi-final outing at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

#5 Rugby Union

Rugby Union is also one of the favourites if we take a look at numbers only— there are more than 700,000 participants in Australia. Maybe, it’s not as popular as football or cricket but it still does have its cultural significance.

Does anyone here remember the iconic tournaments like the Bledisloe Cup and those memorable wins in the Rugby World Cup in 1991 and 1999? Yes, Aussies totally know how to show their strength in sports! Plus, it’s worth mentioning that grassroots clubs and school competitions are still producing future Wallabies to make the Rugby Union remain strong.

#6 Tennis

Any tennis fans here? We bet some of you love it a lot because this sport has managed to win the hearts of millions of people, especially during the Australian Open. This Grand Slam event attracts more than 900,000 people every January. In particular, there’s a huge number of viewers if we’re talking about global television.

As always, we’d like to point out some of the most noticeable figures. Rod Laver and Ashleigh Barty, ladies and gentlemen! Those two have definitely made an impression on the sport. Plus, it’s a good thing there’s easy access to local tennis clubs in most places in Australia, so people of all ages can play it all year. Who knows, maybe, some of them will grow into professional tennis players that we’ll be able to watch on TV in the future.

#7 Swimming

Sure, swimming is a sport but it’s not always just a sport—for a lot of people in Australia, that’s the way you live. It’s entertaining, it’s good for your health, and it’s generally a popular thing to watch for fans. Not only can you observe Olympic wins and take swimming as something only famous professionals do but anyone can learn how to swim, even in schools, it’s a popular activity.

This is the thing to pay attention to: Australia’s swimming excellence is demonstrated by its 71 Olympic gold medals, which is the most impressive of any sport. Icons like Ian Thorpe and Emma McKeon continue to promote a love of water.

#8 Basketball

It is a growing sport, with more than 1.5 million active participants and spectators in Australia. More than 1 million people attended an NBL event in 2023. International success on the court by the Boomers and Opals has driven the code’s further recent growth.

NBA stars like Patty Mills and Ben Simmons have created a presence for Australian basketball on the global stage, inspiring the country’s youth in sports.

#9 Golf

Golf remains popular, with more than 1.3 million Australians routinely hitting the greens. The country has world-class courses and hosts prestigious competitions that draw top players from around the world.

Australian golfing giants like Greg Norman and Karrie Webb have received international fame, and local clubs make golf accessible to people of all ability levels.

#10 Surfing

Surfing is also a big part of the daily life of Aussies. No wonder, the country is surrounded by seas and oceans from all its borders. More than 500,000 people here enjoy such spots as Bells Beach and Snapper Rocks when it comes to surfing. However, it may be amateur and professional. They have real champions to demonstrate Aussies’ love for surfing, and those famous people are Mick Fanning and Stephanie Gilmore. Plus, if you live Down Under and want to join this sport, too, there are tons of surf schools waiting for you.

Final Thoughts To Conclude

Aussies really love sports! They show how talented and dedicated people are. Whether it’s cheering for a big footy game, swimming at the pool, or surfing at the beach, sports help bring everyone together. Australian sports are not just fun to watch; they also encourage people to stay healthy, inspire kids to try their best, and make everyone feel proud to be Australian. These 10 sports show how much Australia enjoys competing and how they connect people from all backgrounds, creating friendships and great moments together.