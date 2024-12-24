It’s back to the world stage for Hollister High junior Elyssa Hernandez and more international women’s soccer with the El Salvador U17 national team in CONCACAF competition.

After an initial tournament in February, Hernandez received her second callup to compete for El Salvador. She began with pre-tournament training in October and then competed in the UNCAF tournament in Nicaragua during the week of Nov. 6-Nov. 12. El Salvador won three of four matches there and that tourney leads into the two upcoming rounds of CONCACAF competition, which provides qualification for the World Cup.

“There was a short amount of time in training,” Hernandez said. “I adjusted to the playing style. We had technical conditioning and passing and then straight into formations. I played center back in a 4-3-3. The last time, I was a bit nervous but I felt more comfortable this time. I told myself, ‘I can do this’ and I felt confident.”

In the November UNCAF tournament, Hernandez, a 5-foot-7 16-year old, started all of the contests at the crucial defensive position of center back. She played the entire match in all four games, except for a short break at the end of a one-sided finale. In the group stage, El Salvador defeated Belize 3-0, lost 5-1 to Panama and then topped Honduras 3-1.

In a subsequent crossover contest with the other pool, El Salvador rolled past Nicaragua 5-0.

“It was very exciting,” Hernandez said. “It went by so fast. Coach (Eric) Acuna trusted me and told me, ‘I know you’ll do well’ and ‘Do your best’ and that inspired me.”

Elyssa Hernandez is pictured with the medal she earned competing with the El Salvador U17 team in the recent UNCAF tournament in Nicaragua. Photo: Courtesy of Hernandez family

The UNCAF tournament is a lead-in to CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, which begins with a tournament in January, also in Managua. Hernandez will attend a two-week training camp in San Salvador before the team heads to Managua, with action there commencing on Jan. 25 and continuing through Feb. 1.

It was Hernandez’ second competition with the El Salvador U17 National Team. After a December 2023 tryout, she was selected for the national team roster.

She then competed in a CONCACAF U17 tournament in Toluca, Mexico, in early February. In that tournament, El Salvador lost to Mexico 3-0, fell to Haiti 5-3 and then tied Costa Rica 2-2.

Hernandez played parts of the first two matches and then started the finale. In this second tourney in November, she started and played virtually the whole way.

“After the last tournament, our coach (Eric Acuna) said there was to be an upcoming tournament and we’d include you,” Hernandez said. “I received the official letter for the call-up. It was really exciting. I thought, ‘I did so well that he wants me again’.”

Since the first call-up in February, Hernandez focused her training on hallmarks of the El Salvador and international styles.

“I definitely focused on their style of play,” Hernandez said. “There are a lot more ‘long balls’ and play ‘in the air’ also. And I did a lot of conditioning.”

Back in California, Hernandez moved from the Santa Clara Sporting soccer club to the Bay Area Surf, which competes in the ECNL, the Elite Clubs National League. Club competition is excellent for training and matches.

In December, she attended a Showcase event in the St. Louis area for college coaches, as her goals include NCAA Division I competition.

“Elyssa is an athlete that most coaches desire; an athlete that steps up in big moments and is able to demonstrate consistency in her performances,” Bay Area Surf coach Yvan Trevino said. “Her competitive nature also allows her to always improve constantly and push herself to become her best version.”

This summer, with her family, Hernandez took an educational trip to El Salvador to learn about her ancestral homeland. Her Salvadoran roots come from her mother’s side of the family.

“In July, we took a one week vacation to El Salvador,” Hernandez said. “My grandparents were born there and it was very cool to see where they grew up. We explored the country. I loved the food, the actual Salvadoran food.”

Coincidentally, Hernandez had a superb opportunity to develop, as the Senior Adult women’s soccer team was in training that week. She stopped by the Training Center and briefly did some training with them.

“In addition to the food, I really enjoyed staying on the beach,” Hernandez said. “This is what our culture is about. When you’re playing for a country, you’re playing for these people. It’s a different level of responsibility.”

Schoolwork remains a top priority for Hernandez. She went on short-term independent study and was able to keep up with all her Hollister High courses during the Fall 2024 training and tournament.

Hernandez has a challenging schedule, including three AP courses: AP Physics, AP Pre-Calculus and AP English. She credited Hollister High and her teachers for being very helpful.

Back in Hollister now, Hernandez plays club soccer with the Surf. Recently, she and others traveled to St. Louis for a Showcase, attended by NCAA Division I colleges.

“She just recently played in the St. Louis showcase and had impressive performances and big schools are keeping her in the loop of their recruitment,” coach Trevino said.

The Hernandez family cited their appreciation for community support for Hernandez’ soccer career. Included in that has been sponsorship from two local companies, El Camino Produce and Spina Farms, both in the Gilroy and Morgan Hill areas.



“Their support helps make it all possible,” Elyssa’s mother Charlene Hernandez said. “The community support has been amazing.”

Hernandez will head back down to El Salvador for her third tournament soon. It begins with a two-week training camp on Jan. 11. The CONCACAF tournament, the first of two qualifiers, takes place from Jan. 25-Feb. 1. The team has its sights set on the October 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

“El Salvador has never made it to the World Cup,” Hernandez said. “That’s our goal.”

Acronyms explained

UNCAF is an acronym for the Unión Centroamericana de Fútbol, the regional body for the Central American zone under CONCACAF. CONCACAF is an acronym for the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, one of FIFA’s six continental governing bodies for association football.

FIFA is an acronym for The Fédération Internationale de Football Association. It is the international self-regulatory governing body of soccer.