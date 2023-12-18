good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 18, 2023
CommunityFeaturedNewsCrimeLocal News

Police arrest Modesto woman in relation to 2021 Hollister murder

FBI offers $25K reward for info leading to second suspect in Davila homicide

By: Staff Report
Authorities this week arrested a Modesto woman in relation to the 2021 murder of Hollister resident Adolfo “Junior” Davila, Jr., San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor said in a press release. 

Police are still seeking the public’s help finding another suspect, Alfredo “Fro” Arredondo, for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Davila. The FBI has offered a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Arredondo, according to Taylor. 

Rebecca Nunez

Sheriff’s deputies—cooperating with the San Benito County Probation Department, Ceres Police, Modesto Police and the Modesto Crime Reduction Team—visited a home in Modesto Dec. 14 to serve a warrant for the ongoing murder investigation, authorities said. The warrant was served by the local sheriff’s Criminal  Apprehension, Suppression, Prevention and Response Team. 

The warrant was served on the 100 block of Orangeburg Avenue, resulting in the arrest of Rebecca Nunez, 28, in relation to the murder of Davila, according to the sheriff. Nunez was booked on suspicion of murder and accessory to murder. 

Also during the Dec. 14 search, police recovered a firearm and other pieces of evidence related to the 2021 homicide, police said. 

Davila was shot dead about 12:20am April 5, 2021 in the area of the 1300 block of McCloskey road in Hollister, according to police. He was a passenger in a black Honda Civic. The driver stopped the vehicle and told investigators that as soon as Davila exited the car he was met with gunfire. 

Alfredo Arredondo

Davila was struck by multiple gunshots. He re-entered the Honda and the driver brought him to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to authorities. 

Shortly after the shooting, investigators publicly identified Arredondo as the chief suspect and released a photo of him in an effort to find him. A warrant was issued for Arredondo’s arrest in June 2021. 

The shooting allegedly occurred after Davila and Arredondo had a disagreement at a restaurant in Hollister, according to police. 

Arredondo is 32 years old, about 145 to 150 pounds and 5-feet 4-inches tall, according to the sheriff. He has black hair and has a number of tattoos, including on the right side of his chest, underneath his right elbow and above his left hip. 

Authorities said Arredondo has ties to Hollister, Merced and Modesto, and he may have fled to Mexico since the 2021 shooting. 

Anyone with information about Arredondo or any other details about the case can call the sheriff’s office at 831.636.4080. 

A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

