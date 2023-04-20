Local Scene: H.O.M.E. grant; online burn permits

Kelly named to Dean’s List

Garret Kelly, of Hollister, has been named to the winter 2023 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West Campus in San Jose, California.

County awarded grant to renovate H.O.M.E. Resource Center

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency has been awarded a $1.15 million Community Block Development Grant (CBDG-CV2) from the California Department of Housing and Community Development, according to a press release from the county. The grant will be used to renovate the homeless shelter, known as the Housing Opportunities Meal Empowerment (H.O.M.E) Resource Center, which is operated by Community Homeless Solutions.

A renovation project at the H.O.M.E. Resource Center, located at 1161 San Felipe Rd. Building A in Hollister, will begin on April 17 and continue for four weeks. The renovations will provide an overall refresh to include roof repair, flooring, interior paint and front parking, says the press release.

The H.O.M.E. Resource Center will be closed during the renovation, and current guests will be placed at local hotels within San Benito County.

Anyone experiencing homelessness, in need of assistance, or with questions can contact Community Homeless Solutions at 831.785.6557.

Celebrate Earth Day April 22 in downtown Hollister

San Benito County’s April 22 Earth Day celebration in downtown Hollister will feature environmental education, interactive activities, awards, giveaways and fun for the whole family, according to event organizers.

Festivities will take place from 11am-2pm, centered around 649 San Benito St. in downtown Hollister.

The Earth Day celebration—which will feature more than 30 booths offering environmental programs, resources and games for all ages—will be preceded by the Hollister Downtown Association’s annual Downtown Spring Clean-up. The clean-up takes place 8:30-11:30am. It is a community supported cleanup of downtown Hollister, including pulling weeds, planting, scrubbing and painting, says a press release from San Benito County.

The HDA is seeking volunteers to help beautify downtown Hollister during the Spring Clean-up. Groups are welcome. For more information or to participate in this cleanup call 831.696.8406 or email [email protected].

The Earth Day celebration is free, inclusive, family-friendly and open to everyone, according to organizers.

“Together, we’re encouraging residents of San Benito County to take good care of the world around us and to develop more sustainable, eco-conscious ways of living,” says the press release.

Activities on tap for the downtown celebration of Earth include: live screening of El Teatro Campesino’s humorous ¡Basta Basura! performance; special performance by Ha’a Hula/Te Reva O Te Manu; Recology Art Poster Contest gallery viewing (winners to be announced at 1:15pm); bike safety checks and repairs by Off the Chain Bikes (Bring your bike and helmet. Electric bicycles will also be available for test rides. Driver’s license is required.); safe disposal of unused or expired medications and sharps; safe disposal of household batteries (lead acid batteries will not be accepted); used motor oil recycling DIY kits and resources to safely dispose of your motor oil in San Benito County (motor oil and motor oil filters will not be accepted at this event); bilingual storytime by San Benito County Free Library at 11:15am; used book sale by Certified California Green Business Farmhouse Café.

April 22 marks the 53rd anniversary of Earth Day and 53 years of global action toward environmental stewardship through education, policy advocacy, art and community building, says the press release.

The theme for this year’s Earth Day is Invest In Our Planet. “When we Invest In Our Planet together, we are supporting healthy, happy and wealthy communities worldwide. Learn how you can take further environmental action and join the worldwide live celebration at earthday.org,” says the release.

Road work scheduled on Highway 25

Caltrans has scheduled one-way traffic control for Highway 25 in Gilroy on April 27 between 9am and 3pm to assist Union Pacific Railroad with paving repairs.

Work will take place on the highway near Bloomfield Avenue and the 101/25 interchange.

All work is dependent on weather.

Message and directional signs will be in place to assist motorists traveling in the area. The California Highway Patrol will be on site during the work.

CalFire launches online burn permit application site

A new online tool to apply for burn permits was launched April 14 by Cal Fire to help streamline the permit process for residents living in certain fire zones.

The application can be found at burnpermit.fire.ca.gov.

The website features the ability to apply for permits for residential burning, general burning and broadcast burning, which are prescribed burns.

Permits are available for residents living in areas in which Cal Fire has permitting authority, which is limited to zones designated by state law as the State Responsibility Area, or SRA.

A map of the State Responsibility Area can be found at tinyurl.com/rex23yms.

Permit applications will be reviewed by a Cal Fire representative, and a site visit can be scheduled if required.

Even with a valid permit, residents must check with their local air quality management agency to ensure it is a permissible burn day.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.