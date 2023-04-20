good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 20, 2023
The student cast of Hollister High School’s “Rock of Ages” will take the stage starting this weekend for their spring musical. Photo: Contributed
Featured News Local News Schools

L.A.-scene glam rock comes to Hollister

High school’s ‘Rock of Ages’ set to open April 21

By: Staff Report
1980s-era glam rock from the L.A. scene is coming to San Benito County, as Hollister High School’s spring musical, “Rock of Ages,” is set to open this weekend. 

The five-time Tony Award-nominated musical tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip, Director Derek Barnes said. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day—and the music. 

“This year, we wanted to do a show that would capitalize on our success from last year’s Addams Family but had the potential to be bigger,” Barnes said. 

This bigger approach includes a full set, ‘80s costumes and a live band that will play the music to which the actors perform. Some of the classic ‘80s tunes in the score include Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” Quiet Riot’s “Come on Feel the Noize” and Bon Jovi’s “Dead or Alive.” 

Jula Prak, who was the vocal director on the show, said, “I really enjoyed the challenge of helping these actors prepare to sing songs that would challenge them vocally as most musical theater does not lean towards a rocker’s edge like this show.”

Choreography on Hollister High’s take on “Rock of Ages” is done by Amy Redmond Waran, who was responsible for dance numbers in the students’ production of “Addams Family” last year. 

Costumes on “Rock of Ages” were done by Jenny Buzzetta. 

Zac Isom helped put together a live rock ‘n’ roll band for “Rock of Ages.” 

Barnes also credits the many other parent volunteers who have helped behind the scenes to get this production ready for its opening weekend. “It takes a village to run these types of productions, and I am truly grateful to our awesome volunteer staff,” Barnes said. 

The cast and crew of “Rock of Ages” includes 45 students who act, run tech, build sets and work the sound and lights for the show, Barnes said. 

Shows are open to the public and scheduled for 7pm April 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29; and 1pm April 22, at the Hollister High School auditorium. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3GStnzK or buy at the door just before show time. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

