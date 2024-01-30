Two men were hospitalized with major injuries following a crash Monday morning on State Highway 129 in Santa Cruz County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two-car crash occurred about 6:30am Jan. 29 near Rogge Lane, east of Watsonville.

Details of what led to the collision weren’t available, but authorities said the injured men were 21 and 34 years old. They were in stable condition in the afternoon Jan. 29.

In addition, four dogs that were in one of the cars survived the crash and were taken to the county animal shelter, the CHP said.

The highway was closed between Watsonville and San Juan Bautista in San Benito County and reopened about 9:30am.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

