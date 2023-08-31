good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
73.3 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
September 1, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedNewsHealthLocal News

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Hollister rehab facility

Family claims Bright Future Recovery was negligent in care of patient

By: Josue Monroy
33
0

A wrongful death lawsuit filed earlier this month in San Benito County Superior Court accuses Hollister drug rehabilitation facility Bright Future Recovery of negligence related to the  2021 death of Andrew McConnell, a patient of the facility.

According to the lawsuit filed Aug. 11 on behalf of McConnell’s spouse Victoria McConnell, Bright Future Recovery “denied medical care for a patient who had contracted Covid, and instead of discharging him to an emergency room, told the man’s brother to check him into a hotel, where the man died with foam coming out of his mouth and nose.”

In August 2021, McConnel, 49, had sought treatment for alcohol and prescription drug dependency at Fresno-based rehabilitation facility My Time. For yet unclear reasons, McConnell was transferred from the Fresno facility to Bright Future Recovery in Hollister. Within days of arriving at the facility, McConnell tested positive for Covid-19. He was released to the care of his brother and was allegedly advised to stay at a hotel where he would continue his rehabilitation treatment remotely via teleconference, the lawsuit states. He was found dead in the hotel room on Aug. 24.

According to McConnell’s family, he was pressured by My Time representatives’ “hard-sell” approach to ensure he would enroll in treatment at their facility. Arash Sadat of Mills, Sadat, Dowla—the McConnell family’s attorney—alleges that this transfer was done for the mutual benefit of the two rehabilitation centers.

“Andrew was admitted to one treatment center and then immediately transferred to another one under circumstances that suggest profit over care,” Sadat said in a press release.

The lawsuit argues that My Time knew or should have known that Bright Future was unable to provide appropriate care to McConnell. Furthermore, it states that if My Time was in fact receiving payment from Bright Future in exchange for the referral, this conduct was “malicious, oppressive, and demonstrated a reckless disregard of Plaintiffs’ rights.”

A federal statute known as the “Anti Kickback” law prohibits a physician or care provider from referring a patient to another provider with which they have a financial relationship or compensation agreement. 

Bright Future Recovery and My Time could not be reached for comment.

Josue Monroy

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Local Scene: Latin Night Dance Parties; Saving for college

Latin Night Dance Parties continue The San Benito County Arts...
Business

Council moves to ask voters to increase Hollister hotel tax

The Hollister City Council voted last week to put...
Community

Letter: Mayor is the one who is misled

Re: Free Lance 8/18/23 I am trying to understand the...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
274FollowersFollow
1,079FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: Latin Night Dance Parties; Saving for college

Council moves to ask voters to increase Hollister hotel tax