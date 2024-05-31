Adopt a pet for free June 1

People across California will be able to adopt a pet for free June 1 during the state’s inaugural Adopt-a-Pet Day.

The California Animal Welfare Association (CalAnimals), the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals organized the event, which includes 150 California animal welfare sites where people can go to meet their new furry friends.

The goal is to find homes for 2,024 shelter pets.

According to organizers, recent years have seen a national increase in the number of shelter animals partly due to a shortage of veterinarians, inflation and a lack of pet-friendly housing options.

Shelters in Santa Clara and San Benito counties are participating in Adopt-a-Pet Day. All California Adopt-a-Pet Day locations can be found by visiting https://caadoptapetday.org.

Summer Art Camp starts June 25

Local youth will have a chance to unlock or expand their creative prowess and delve into different artistic styles, mediums and techniques at the San Benito County Arts Council’s Summer Art Camp.

Registration is now open for the youth camp, which starts June 25 and continues through July 25, with each week focusing on a different subject area. Week 1 (June 25-27) is Paint Party Camp; Week 2 (July 1-3) is for Skateboard Design; Week 3 (July 9-11) is titled Mural Masters; Week 4 (July 16-18) is Creating with Clay; and Week 5 (July 23-25) is another Paint Party Camp.

Summer Art Camp takes place at the Art Depot, 35 Fifth St., Ste. D in downtown Hollister. The cost is $65 per student per camp, with a $10 sibling discount. All materials will be provided.

Camps run Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays unless otherwise noted. Ages 6-8 attend 9:30-11am; and ages 9 to teens attend 12-1:30pm.

To register online and view the full class schedule and descriptions, visit www.sanbenitoarts.org.

Single camp scholarships available for qualifying San Benito County students, according to the Arts Council. Email [email protected] to inquire about a scholarship application.

Annual Life Skills Art Show

Students, families and community members are invited to attend the reception for the Annual Life Skills Art Show, from 5-7pm May 17 at the Art Depot, 35 Fifth Street in downtown Hollister

The exhibition, hosted by the San Benito County Arts Council, features artworks from Hollister High School special needs students and adults with disabilities from Hope Services who participate in the Arts Council’s Life Skills Art Program.

The exhibition will run from April 30-May 17.

As part of the Arts Council’s Arts in Education Program, Life Skills Art is led by teaching artist Louise Roy to engage students in a wide-range of art-making activities, projects and collaborative learning, says a press release from the Arts Council.

Fundraiser supports therapeutic riding

One Step Closer’s 2024 fundraiser gala will take place 5-9pm June 23 at Coyote Ranch Event Center, featuring line dancing instruction, live auction, BBQ dinner, raffle, open bar and more.

Line dancing lessons will be taught by Janet Goddard, to live music by the Country Cougars. Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner will be the auctioneer for the live auction items.

The fundraiser supports all programs at One Step Closer Therapeutic Riding, a Morgan Hill based nonprofit that offers adaptive horseback riding and equine-assisted therapy to people with disabilities and U.S. military veterans.

To purchase tickets and for more information about the June 23 gala, visit https://tinyurl.com/4ces7ck4.