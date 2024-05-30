Police arrested two people May 25 who were uncooperative—and in one case, violent—with officers who responded to multiple noise complaints throughout the evening at a party at a home in Hollister, authorities said.

About 8pm May 25, Hollister Police responded to a residence on the 2000 block of Cobalt Court, in response to several complaints of a noise nuisance, Hollister PD said in a press release. Officers advised the responsible person at the home to turn the music down and move vehicles that had been parked illegally outside.

Some of the vehicles were allegedly blocking sidewalks or in the middle of a nearby cul-de-sac.

Police responded again later in the evening, following another noise complaint, says the press release. Officers contacted the same responsible person outside the home. The man refused to identify himself and tried to walk away from the officers.

The officers advised him he was being arrested, but “he continued being uncooperative,” says the press release.

Police arrested the man, Edgardo Alvarado, 33, on suspicion of delaying and obstructing an officer, authorities said. Alvarado was booked at the San Benito County Jail.

Again later the same evening, officers responded to the same home for more noise complaints, police said. During this response, police attempted to contact another responsible person at the front door.

A man who answered the door opened it and then “promptly closed it on the officers,” police said. “The remaining attendees were uncooperative, and officers were unable to contact any responsible person.”

Meanwhile, none of the vehicles that had been illegally parked outside the address had been moved, police added. When officers began towing the illegally parked vehicles, a group of party goers exited the home and confronted the police.

Police said one of the revelers told officers she was the owner of one of the vehicles, and asked if she could retrieve her bag from the car before it was towed. Hollister Police Sgt. Theresa Aguilera allowed the woman to retrieve her bag.

After receiving her bag, the woman began shouting at Aguilera and “violently” threw a “bundle of keys” at the officer, police said. The item struck Aguilera’s throat.

When officers approached the woman, later identified as Yuliza Dominguez Alvarado, to arrest her, she resisted by spitting and kicking an officer, police said. The kick resulted in an injury to the officer.

Alvarado, 23, was medically cleared at a nearby hospital before she was booked at the county jail on suspicion of felony assault on an officer, battery on an officer and resisting police, authorities said.

“The Hollister Police Department would like to remind all residents of the City of Hollister ordinance 8.28.020 Noise Prohibited details the restrictions on loud parties/noises,” says the press release from Hollister PD. “The reporting party can remain anonymous and the residence which the noise is coming from can be fined up to $1,000 upon the officer’s return after a warning.

“Understand there is no 10pm ordinance and anyone’s peace can be disturbed at any time of the day by unreasonable noise.”

To read the full city noise ordinance, visit https://library.municode.com/ca/hollister/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=TIT8HESA_CH8.28NO_8.28.020PRGE