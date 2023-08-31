good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
73.3 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
September 1, 2023
Article Search
NewsBusinessEconomyLocal NewsPoliticsCommunityFeatured

Council moves to ask voters to increase Hollister hotel tax

If passed, it would be the first time the tax goes up since 1986

By: Josue Monroy
18
1

The Hollister City Council voted last week to put a proposed occupancy tax increase on the ballot for the November 2024 general election. If passed, this would be the first time since 1986 that voters will  decide to increase the tax on hotel stays and other short-term lodging in the city.

The transient occupancy tax (TOT) is a source of revenue for California cities that is applied to stays at hotels and other lodgings that are less than 30 days. Generally, the tax is paid by tourists or other people visiting the community and is commonly known as a hotel tax. The tax does not apply for stays longer than 30 days and it is intended to only tax short-term visitors, not city residents or those on extended stays.

In 1986, the Hollister City Council adopted Ordinance No. 672, which created the TOT rate for the city. The current rate is 8% and has not changed since the TOT was created, according to a city staff report.

California state law gives cities and counties the authority to impose TOT’s at their discretion and the cost is typically added to room rates at hotels, motels and other lodgings. Hollister’s current TOT rate is lower than other regional cities. Monterey, San Jose and Salinas all have TOT rates of 10%. San Juan Bautista’s hotel tax is 12%. 

In 2014, Measure L was put on the ballot in Hollister to increase the TOT to 12%. It failed to pass. Council member Tim Burns said at the Aug. 21 meeting that he does not want the city to miss out on the potential revenue an increase would bring.

“We’re leaving money on the table every year that we don’t [increase the tax],” Burns said. “The time has come and I couldn’t agree more. Also, […] we need to really find somebody to aggressively and correctly portray what this really is. It’s my understanding that the thoughts the last time it failed was [that] people were concerned that we’re going to tax the homeless, and that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

The word “transient” is often used for people experiencing homelessness and Burns alluded to the confusion Hollister residents might have had if they were not properly informed of what the TOT actually does, which resulted in Measure L’s defeat in 2014.

In order to properly inform the public, the city is planning to team up with  Best, Best & Krieger, an election consultancy firm, to work out the language of a ballot measure and to find the best ways to convey the information to voters.

“If we do move forward with this, we really have to think about the campaign behind educating and making sure that we have someone that knows what they’re doing in terms of educating the public. That it’s not really a tax on them and what it really means, so we may need to invest in that as well,” said Vice Mayor Dolores Morales.

Educating the public includes detailing exactly how a tax on hotel stays will financially benefit the city and public services, city officials said.

“I think the public wants to see the value that they’re getting in return […], it feels like we could use the money for pretty much anything we wanted if we received it, but I would argue that we hire another firefighter or we hire another police officer or you pick it so that people can really truly see the value of this,” Burns said.

For every 1% that the city’s TOT is increased, it  would generate approximately $75,000 more in annual revenue to the city’s general fund, according to the staff report. The general fund supports the city’s basic public services, including police, fire and emergency medical services, as well as parks and streets. 

The city council made the decision by consensus Aug. 21 to put the matter on the Nov. 5, 2024 general election. No measure proposal has been drafted as of yet.

Josue Monroy

Please leave a comment

1 COMMENT

  1. Dear Friends,
    On behalf of taxpayers, why don’t we cut spending rather than raise taxes. We already pay some of the highest taxes in the US, and there is so much wasteful spending going on. Gas taxes are being diverted by our local leaders to fund empty bus seat transportation by the boondoggle COG, who pays above-market wages, salaries, benefits and pensions to the public sector employees. It would be simple to stop this waste; privatize transit; get more transport for less money. Help lessen road congestion and air pollution. If anyone wants a ride, have them call Uber, Lyft, taxis, shuttles, and then we taxpayers could pay for it and save millions of our tax dollars. We need to reverse course; we are on the Road to Serfdom. We are chasing seniors like us out of this Hell Hole of a State, formerly the Golden State, now the leading Marxist-led state in the Nation. The Legislature is proposing to end Prop. 13 safeguards with ACA-1, etc., etc., etc., when they have us crucified already. The small and very small business owners cannot take any more governance abuse. Local government leaders—wake up and smell the coffee. Your wastefulness with our tax dollars is intolerable. Cut spending instead of raising any new tax. Before you raise a tax, you have to cut one on a dollar-for-dollar basis, otherwise, just say “NO” to more taxes, fees, mandates, fines, assessments, suffocating regulations, ordinances, rules and laws. Caveat viator. Joe Thompson (408) 848-5506, Past-President, 1999-2001, 2006, Gilroy-Morgan Hill Bar Assn. E-Mail: [email protected]

    • Please sign me up for the newsletter - Yes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Local Scene: Latin Night Dance Parties; Saving for college

Latin Night Dance Parties continue The San Benito County Arts...
Community

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Hollister rehab facility

A wrongful death lawsuit filed earlier this month in...
Community

Letter: Mayor is the one who is misled

Re: Free Lance 8/18/23 I am trying to understand the...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
274FollowersFollow
1,079FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: Latin Night Dance Parties; Saving for college

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Hollister rehab facility