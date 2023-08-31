good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
73.3 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
September 1, 2023
Local Scene: Latin Night Dance Parties; Saving for college

By: Staff Report
Latin Night Dance Parties continue

The San Benito County Arts Council’s new series of Latin Night Dance Parties take place at Grillin & Chillin Alehouse, 401 McCray St., #B24 in Hollister.

Attendees can learn Salsa, Bachata, Merengue and Cumbia. All levels of dance experience welcome, no partner or prior experience needed. A $10 donation is suggested, but there is no cover charge.

The next dance will take place Sept. 22 at 8pm.

For information, email [email protected] or call 831.636.2787.

Moorer enrolls at James Madison

Kathleen Moorer, of Hollister, has enrolled at James Madison University for the fall 2023 semester. Moorer has selected Political Science, bachelor of arts as a major.

Founded in 1908, James Madison University is a public university located in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, says a press release from the university. 

Planning and Saving for College

The Community Foundation for San Benito County will host a financial education workshop on “Planning and Saving for College” on Sept. 27 at the Epicenter conference room, 440 San Benito Street in Hollister. Two sessions will take place, 11:30am-1pm and 5:30-7pm. 

Learn who can fund a 529 account and who benefits, and learn about the impact a 529 account can have on financial aid and scholarships. 

The workshop will be presented by Robert Gustavis II, Divisional VP of Edward Jones, with special co-host Alexis Winder, Financial Advisor, according to a press release from the Community Foundation. 

Interested attendees are asked to RSVP by Sept. 20 at 831.630.1924 or [email protected]

NROTC offering college scholarships

The Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) is offering a Marine Corps Options Scholarship for eligible students that will fully pay their college tuition.

The scholarship is designed to educate and train qualified young men and women for careers as commissioned officers in the United States Marine Corps while providing full tuition at an NROTC affiliated school. 

The scholarship also includes:

• Lab fees, books and uniforms

• Provide leadership opportunities within the ROTC unit

• Stipend between $250-$400 per month through freshman-senior year

 To be eligible, applicants must:

• Be a U.S citizen (born or naturalized) and be between the ages of 17-23

• Be physically qualified by Marine Corps standards

• Have no moral disqualifications

• Be a high school graduate (upon completion of your senior year)

• Have a minimum 1000 SAT or 22 ACT or 74 Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB)

• Be admitted to a participating NROTC college or university

• Have a minimum score of 200/300 on the Marine Corps Physical Fitness Test

Capt. Shae Crombie encouraged those interested to submit applications early.

To apply and learn more about the scholarship program and other education opportunities, reach out to Marine Corps Recruiter Gunnery Sergeant John T. Rees at the Recruiting Sub-Station in Gilroy at 408.203.7592.

More information on the application process can be found at tinyurl.com/4dfuy8k2.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

