good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
70.2 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
August 24, 2021
Article Search
The Baler Bar & Grill, an upscale steakhouse restaurant, is coming soon to downtown Hollister. The new restaurant will replace the Hollister House Bar & Grill on San Benito Street. (Photo: Juan Reyes)
BusinessFeaturedNews

Upscale steakhouse coming to downtown Hollister

The Baler Bar & Grill aims to open toward the winter

By: Juan Reyes
2094
0

Raul Escareno is tired of people having to travel outside of Hollister to dine at other restaurants, especially because the excuse is there’s nothing to eat in town.

The longtime owner of Mangia Italian Kitchen is aware that he might be throwing a rock at his own business—and at every other restaurant owner in town. But, he said the reality is there really is no place for fine dining in the downtown area.   

Escareno plans to change that by opening an upscale steakhouse restaurant he’s calling The Baler Bar & Grill, which will replace the Hollister House Bar & Grill on San Benito Street. His main goal is to incorporate the agriculture and farming industry by serving a farm to table experience with a splash of high-end dining.

“What I want is people to walk in there and feel like a million bucks,” he said. “You look at the menu, you look at what you’re ordering and when you get your plate you’re looking at your plate, salivating.” 

Escareno said he also plans to update the menu as the seasons change. He will feature items such as tomahawk steak, porterhouse steak, filet mignon, seabass, free range hen, oysters Rockefeller, crab cakes and seafood risotto. 

“You can’t just go upscale and not do something special,” he said.  

Escareno said he wants to highlight the different ingredients that come from local sources such as Hollister and he wants to attempt to keep food costs as low as possible.

“The way things are today, [ingredients] are expensive as they are already,” he said.

His plan is to reach out to farms from all over the Central Coast from Watsonville to Salinas. 

Escareno said it’s important to feature farms in the tri-county region so that they could help each other out and continue to work as a community. 

“We’re struggling, so I can imagine how they’re struggling,” he said. “Especially with all these new things that are happening with Covid.”

The goal was to open by the end of August but there are some hiccups. The city has prevented them from demolishing and remodeling the inside of the restaurant, mainly the kitchen area.

Escareno took over the vacant building in June with the first plans already in place. He had a crew ready to go for demolition but they still needed to get permission from the city. Escareno said they’ll be able to get back to work about a month after the city approves with hopes of opening toward the winter.  

“That’s if God permits,” he said.

The Baler Bar & Grill, a new upscale steakhouse restaurant coming soon to downtown Hollister, is undergoing renovations as owner Raul Escareno plans to open the place sometime in the winter. (Photo: Juan Reyes)
Juan Reyes

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Tensions flare at vaccination meeting

Erik Chalhoub -
A tense meeting that drew many opponents of a...
News

Wine & Beer Stroll draws large crowd to downtown Hollister

Juan Reyes -
Armando Medina made his way up and down San...
Local News

Overdose deaths increase in San Benito

Staff Report -
Drug overdoses and deaths are on the rise throughout...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Tensions flare at vaccination meeting

Wine & Beer Stroll draws large crowd to downtown Hollister