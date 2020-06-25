A 61-year-old Los Banos woman died in a single-vehicle collision in unincorporated east San Benito County early Thursday morning, according to police.

Three people were traveling northbound on Fairview Road, north of Fallon Road, in a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan about 5:05am June 25, says a press release from the California Highway Patrol. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Dodge made an unsafe turn to the left, causing the vehicle to travel off the western edge of the road. The vehicle overturned.

As a result of the collision, the 62-year-old male driver was transported to Natividad Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the CHP. The 39-year-old male passenger was transported to San Jose Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

A 61-year-old female passenger, of Los Banos, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The woman’s identity has not been released.

Investigators do not think alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident. The collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this collision can call the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Office at (408) 848-2324.