Hollister Police are working with area agencies and organizations to provide medical care and find new homes for more than 200 animals that were being housed in unhealthy conditions at a local animal rescue facility, according to authorities.

The owners of the facility, known as SBC Pet-A-Palooza Rescue Inc., were arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty after police conducted an investigation, says a press release from the Hollister Police Department.

Hollister Police Animal Care and Services received a report recently about SBC Pet-A-Palooza, which had been housing dozens of animals in unsanitary conditions, police said.

Animal control officers began an investigation, and on March 7 joined Hollister Police in serving a search warrant at the home where the rescue was in operation on the 700 block of El Toro in unincorporated San Benito County, says the press release.

Officers found dozens of animals at the home in “deplorable conditions without food or water,” living in piles of feces, says the press release.

SBC Pet-A-Palooza Rescue Inc. founders Richard Lopez, 60, and Suspe Alarcon, 59, were arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty, authorities said.

Animal control officers seized 13 dogs from the property, police said. The city’s animal care and services office has made arrangements with Hitchcock Road Animal Services, Red Dog Ranch Animal Rescue, Cat Crew California, Joybound and other pending agencies to provide medical care and placement for about 200 cats found on the property with “extreme medical conditions.”

“Hollister Police Animal Care and Services would like to remind the public that it is unlawful for any person having charge or custody of any animal, either as owner or otherwise, to subject any animal to needless suffering, inflict unnecessary cruelty upon an animal, or in any manner abuse an animal, or deprives an animal of necessary sustenance, drink, or shelter as it violates California (Penal Code) 597,” says the press release from Hollister Police.

A violation of PC 597 is a felony punishable by imprisonment or a fine up to $25,000, or both, police added.