A 3.0-magnitude earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near San Martin in southern Santa Clara County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at 10:40am April 11 and was centered about 5 miles east-northeast of San Martin and 12 miles east of Morgan Hill, USGS officials said.

The temblor was felt in other parts of the South Bay, but no damage has been reported in connection with the quake.

