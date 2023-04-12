good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 12, 2023
Local kids participate in the April 9 Easter egg hunt at CWC Hollister. Photo: Chris Mora
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal News

Hollister’s newest church celebrates

Christian Worship Center hosts more than 100 for grand opening, egg hunt

By: Staff Report
More than 100 kids and parents celebrated Easter with an egg hunt and grand opening for Christian Worship Center of Hollister on April 9, according to Pastor Nick Belaski of CWC Hollister. 

Following the church’s first-ever service on Easter Sunday, children searched for a total of 10,000 plastic eggs that had been filled with treats by church members in the preceding days, Belaski said. Between 100-125 people enjoyed the Easter egg hunt, which took place on CWC Hollister’s grounds at 161 Ladd Lane. 

Belaski and his family moved to Hollister about four years ago from San Jose, and “knew it would be shortly after that that we would plant a church here,” he said. Belaski has been a pastor for more than 20 years, and was previously the Executive Pastor at CWC Milpitas, where many members had been commuting from Hollister on Sundays.

Weekly services at CWC Hollister take place on Sundays at 11am. 

Local kids participate in the April 9 Easter egg hunt at CWC Hollister. Photo: Chris Mora
Hollister City Council member Rick Perez helped distribute eggs for the April 9 Easter festivities at CWC Hollister. Photo: Chris Mora
Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

