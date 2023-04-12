Hollister’s newest church celebrates

More than 100 kids and parents celebrated Easter with an egg hunt and grand opening for Christian Worship Center of Hollister on April 9, according to Pastor Nick Belaski of CWC Hollister.

Following the church’s first-ever service on Easter Sunday, children searched for a total of 10,000 plastic eggs that had been filled with treats by church members in the preceding days, Belaski said. Between 100-125 people enjoyed the Easter egg hunt, which took place on CWC Hollister’s grounds at 161 Ladd Lane.

Belaski and his family moved to Hollister about four years ago from San Jose, and “knew it would be shortly after that that we would plant a church here,” he said. Belaski has been a pastor for more than 20 years, and was previously the Executive Pastor at CWC Milpitas, where many members had been commuting from Hollister on Sundays.

Weekly services at CWC Hollister take place on Sundays at 11am.

Local kids participate in the April 9 Easter egg hunt at CWC Hollister. Photo: Chris Mora