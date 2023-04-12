good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 12, 2023
Earth Day
Celebrate Earth Day April 22 in downtown Hollister

Festivities include 30-plus booths with programs, activities, fun

By: Staff Report
San Benito County’s April 22 Earth Day celebration in downtown Hollister will feature environmental education, interactive activities, awards, giveaways and fun for the whole family, according to event organizers. 

Festivities will take place from 11am-2pm, centered around 649 San Benito St. in downtown Hollister. 

The Earth Day celebration—which will feature more than 30 booths offering environmental programs, resources and games for all ages—will be preceded by the Hollister Downtown Association’s annual Downtown Spring Clean-up. The clean-up takes place 8:30-11:30am. It is a community supported cleanup of downtown Hollister, including pulling weeds, planting, scrubbing and painting, says a press release from San Benito County. 

The HDA is seeking volunteers to help beautify downtown Hollister during the Spring Clean-up. Groups are welcome. For more information or to participate in this cleanup call 831.696.8406 or email [email protected].

The Earth Day celebration is free, inclusive, family-friendly and open to everyone, according to organizers. 

“Together, we’re encouraging residents of San Benito County to take good care of the world around us and to develop more sustainable, eco-conscious ways of living,” says the press release. 

Activities on tap for the downtown celebration of Earth include: live screening of El Teatro Campesino’s humorous ¡Basta Basura! performance; special performance by Ha’a Hula/Te Reva O Te Manu; Recology Art Poster Contest gallery viewing (winners to be announced at 1:15pm); bike safety checks and repairs by Off the Chain Bikes (Bring your bike and helmet. Electric bicycles will also be available for test rides. Driver’s license is required.); safe disposal of unused or expired medications and sharps; safe disposal of household batteries (lead acid batteries will not be accepted); used motor oil recycling DIY kits and resources to safely dispose of your motor oil in San Benito County (motor oil and motor oil filters will not be accepted at this event); bilingual storytime by San Benito County Free Library at 11:15am; used book sale by Certified California Green Business Farmhouse Café. 

April 22 marks the 53rd anniversary of Earth Day and 53 years of global action toward environmental stewardship through education, policy advocacy, art and community building, says the press release.

The theme for this year’s Earth Day is Invest In Our Planet. “When we Invest In Our Planet together, we are supporting healthy, happy and wealthy communities worldwide. Learn how you can take further environmental action and join the worldwide live celebration at earthday.org,” says the release.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
