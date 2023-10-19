Local Scene: Hollister hires new airport director

Kelly named to Dean’s List

Garret Kelly, of Hollister, has been named to the summer 2023 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s west campus in San Jose.

Hollister Hills hosts Oct. 28 cleanup, trick or treat

Visit Hollister Hills SVRA on Oct. 28 for the park’s “Clean Wheeling” and “Creatures of the Night” events.

The day starts with Hollister Hills’ annual Clean Wheeling trash pickup gathering in the Upper Ranch area, from 9am-1pm. Registration begins at 8am. The Hollister Hills Off-Road Association will provide lunch for volunteers at 12pm. Bring gloves, water, sun block and a hat.

Then, from 5-7pm Oct. 28, explore the weird and wonderful nocturnal life of Hollister Hills SVRA as you “trick or treat” along the Bird Creek Train in the park’s Nature Area. Families should arrive at 5pm to allow enough time to decorate a pumpkin and trick or treat.

Bring water, flashlight, comfortable walking shoes, warm clothes and family friendly costumes.

For more information about both Oct. 28 events, email [email protected] or call 831.638.3207.

District wants to listen for input on new high school

The San Benito High School District has invited residents and families to attend upcoming “listening and awareness sessions” regarding plans for a second high school in the district. The sessions will take place at local schools in and around Hollister The purpose of the sessions is to learn about and provide input and preparation for a second high school in the district’s area.

The sessions are scheduled for the following evenings and locations: Oct. 25, Maze Middle School; Nov. 1, Sunnyslope Elementary; Nov. 8, Ladd Lane Elementary; Nov. 15, HDLA.

The district has long foreseen the need for a new high school, as Hollister High School is on the verge of outgrowing its capacity of 3,437 students. Hollister High is projected to exceed a student population of 3,500 by the end of the 2022-23 school year, according to the district website.

The rate of Hollister High’s growth has accelerated in recent years, as more new housing and new residents with children have moved into San Benito County. Since 2018, the school’s enrollment has grown by about 17.8%, SBHSD officials have noted.

A new high school that can serve up to 1,400 students, with the ability to expand to serve 1,800, is currently estimated to cost about $206 million, according to the district. Details such as a location and design for a new high school have not yet been determined.

Hollister hires new airport director

Jeff Crechriou is the new Director of the Hollister Airport as of Oct. 9, according to an announcement by the City of Hollister.

Crechriou has been working in municipal services since 2005—a background that includes the positions of Financial Analyst, Management Analyst, and Acting Economic Development Manager for the City of Marina, says the city’s announcement, which was posted on social media this week. In 2013, he began his aviation career as Airport Manager at City of Marina Municipal Airport and most recently with Solano County Nut Tree Airport.

“Mr. Crechriou brings a wealth of experience in all aspects of airport management including operations and maintenance, planning and development, budgeting, leasing, and working with stakeholders such as Federal Aviation Administration, Caltrans, various County and City Departments, business/developers, airport tenants and pilots,” says the city’s announcement.

Crechriou also has two years experience as the Central Coast Region Board Director for the Association of California Airports.