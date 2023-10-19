good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
68.4 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
October 21, 2023
Article Search
Students at Ladd Lane Elementary are sprayed with colored chalk during the school's annual Color Run fundraiser. Photo courtesy of Hollister School District
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal NewsNonprofitsSchools

Ladd Lane students showered with colors for fundraiser

Walk-A-Thon raises money for school’s Parent Club

By: submitted
31
0

Ladd Lane Elementary School students showed true colors—from heads to toes—as part of another successful Walk-A-Thon fundraiser and Color Run. 

On Friday, Oct. 6, Ladd Lane held the walk and coinciding run, with proceeds from the school’s biggest fundraiser of the year going toward the Parent Club to help support field trips and purchase classroom supplies. As always, parents played a crucial and much-appreciated role in the event. 

“It takes a lot of parent volunteers to put this on,” said Jeannine Ostoja, Ladd Lane principal. “Our parents are here all day. It’s a family event. That’s the best part of it, for me, is having parents on campus and being a part of their kids’ education here.” 

This was the second consecutive year back for the annual fundraiser after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. 

There are 775 students enrolled at the school who took part in the Walk-A-Thon portion, and about 100 parents were on campus that day either volunteering or watching as spectators. Students who raised at least $75 through the Walk-A-Thon then had the opportunity to participate in the Color Run portion later that day. 

This year’s event had a “Super Mario” theme. Students who raised at least $15 received a “Super Ladd Lane Walk-A-Thon” T-shirt as well. 

For the Walk-A-Thon, students raise funds through a flat donation or a dollar amount per lap from donors. They received a colored bracelet each time around to keep track, with most students doing five to 10 laps, said Jeff Aguirre, Ladd Lane assistant principal. The vast majority of donations, meanwhile, are from a flat amount. 

As for the afternoon Color Run, eligible students were split into two groups based on grade levels. The TK through first-grade students went first and ran gleefully around a smaller circle as parents sprayed the non-toxic colored chalk on them. Then the higher grades ran around a larger area and received the same showering of colors. 

“It was great,” Aguirre said. “We did a little pep rally before, first thing in the morning. We got up and introduced all the top winners and the two class winners.” 

He said it was a “very energetic” pep rally with a lot of chanting and appreciation for parent volunteers. The top earner was a fourth-grade student this year. The top three earners receive a prize, as do the top two classrooms. 

The school was grateful the deejay volunteered his time free of charge, and the hot weather that day added a wrinkle to the event. In response, school leaders shortened the distances for the Color Run, and parents helped to set up cones in the smaller areas. That didn’t diminish the amount of joy seen from students as parents sprayed them with the colors. 

“That part is the most fun,” Aguirre said. 

Courtesy of Hollister School District
Courtesy of Hollister School District

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

High schoolers mentor Ladd Lane students on attendance

As part of a series of assemblies in the...
Business

Hazel Hawkins report contests need for bankruptcy, private sale

The report also calls for a new administrative board
Business

Local Scene: Hollister hires new airport director

Kelly named to Dean’s List Garret Kelly, of Hollister, has...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
279FollowersFollow
1,078FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

High schoolers mentor Ladd Lane students on attendance

Hazel Hawkins report contests need for bankruptcy, private sale