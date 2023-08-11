Three juveniles arrested in ‘unprovoked’ assault in Hollister

Two teenagers are recovering from injuries after they were beaten in an “unprovoked” attack by a group of juveniles in Hollister Aug. 8, according to police. The suspects were arrested after a family member of one of the alleged assailants delivered them to officers at the scene.

The incident was reported about 7pm on the 1400 block of Fourth Street. A group of three juveniles approached an 18-year-old male and a juvenile male and “made an unprovoked attack of the (adult) victim, repeatedly kicking and hitting him,” said Hollister Police Sgt. Bo Leland.

The adult victim lost consciousness after he was kicked in the head multiple times, Leland said.

During the attack, one of the suspects pulled a gun from their waistband, but the firearm was disabled by the juvenile victim, police said. The juvenile victim was also struck by the suspects multiple times.

While officers were at the scene investigating and speaking with the victims, a family member of one of the suspects flagged the officers down and delivered all three of the attackers to police, adds a social media post by Hollister Police Department.

Police are not releasing more information about the juvenile suspects, and will not say if they are still in custody.

The victims were treated at the scene and are expected to recover from their injuries, police said.

Leland said officers do not know the motive for the Aug. 8 attack. The adult victim was not cooperative with investigators.