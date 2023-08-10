good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
77.1 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
August 10, 2023
Article Search
NewsBusinessHealthLocal NewsNonprofitsCommunityFeatured

Local Scene: School Supply Brigade returns to Hollister

The Community Foundation for San Benito County will host a financial education workshop on 'Planning and Saving for College'

By: Staff Report
1
0

School Supply Brigade in Hollister

Enterprise Academy of Martial Arts will host its 2nd annual School Supply Brigade from 10am-12pm Aug. 12 at Enterprise Academy of Martial Arts, located at 817 Industrial Dr #F in Hollister.

Partnering with both The San Benito County Office of Education and local nonprofit Angels R Watching, the goal is to distribute school supplies to economically disadvantaged families of San Benito County. 

Any families requiring assistance with school supplies can contact the San Benito County Office of Education at 831.637.5393 to receive instructions on how to collect them at the event.

For more information, contact Mark Preader at 831.638.9384 or email [email protected]

Planning and Saving for College

The Community Foundation for San Benito County will host a financial education workshop on “Planning and Saving for College” on Sept. 27 at the Epicenter conference room, 440 San Benito Street in Hollister. Two sessions will take place, 11:30am-1pm and 5:30-7pm. 

Learn who can fund a 529 account and who benefits, and learn about the impact a 529 account can have on financial aid and scholarships. 

The workshop will be presented by Robert Gustavis II, Divisional VP of Edward Jones, with special co-host Alexis Winder, Financial Advisor, according to a press release from the Community Foundation. 

Interested attendees are asked to RSVP by Sept. 20 at 831.630.1924 or [email protected]

Gavilan’s championship football team celebrating 50 years

In the five decades since the Gavilan College football team won the national championship in 1973, Coach Bob Garcia has helped organize three reunions with the players, coaches and everyone else involved in the historic run.

Now, Garcia is heading up a reunion for the big five-oh.

The 50th reunion of the Rams’ championship run will be celebrated over the Sept. 8-10 weekend, and Garcia is hoping to get the word out to let the former players and everyone involved in the program know about the festivities.

The reunion starts off Sept. 8 with a dinner at Old City Hall Restaurant in downtown Gilroy. Guest speakers expected to attend include Garcia’s son Jeff, a Gilroy native who enjoyed a lengthy career in the National Football League, and Rhett Hall of Morgan Hill, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers, among others.

On Sept. 9, the 1973 team will be introduced during Gavilan’s football game against De Anza College.

To wrap up the weekend, Garcia is hosting a barbecue at his house on Sept. 10.

“It was a great group of guys,” Garcia said, reflecting on the team that went undefeated despite trailing many of their games at halftime. “The community was unbelievable. They turned out and supported the program.”

Tickets for the Sept. 8 dinner are $30. For information, call Garcia at 408.843.8826.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

District sees uptick in school vandalism

Level 1 Security has started night patrols at each...
Business

San Benito County gets $758K for wildfire resilience 

The State Coastal Conservancy earlier this summer approved $758,000...
Community

Letter: Hospital’s problems date back decades

The perspective I am about to share is purely...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
274FollowersFollow
1,079FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

District sees uptick in school vandalism

San Benito County gets $758K for wildfire resilience 