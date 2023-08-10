Local Scene: School Supply Brigade returns to Hollister

School Supply Brigade in Hollister

Enterprise Academy of Martial Arts will host its 2nd annual School Supply Brigade from 10am-12pm Aug. 12 at Enterprise Academy of Martial Arts, located at 817 Industrial Dr #F in Hollister.

Partnering with both The San Benito County Office of Education and local nonprofit Angels R Watching, the goal is to distribute school supplies to economically disadvantaged families of San Benito County.

Any families requiring assistance with school supplies can contact the San Benito County Office of Education at 831.637.5393 to receive instructions on how to collect them at the event.

For more information, contact Mark Preader at 831.638.9384 or email [email protected].

Planning and Saving for College

The Community Foundation for San Benito County will host a financial education workshop on “Planning and Saving for College” on Sept. 27 at the Epicenter conference room, 440 San Benito Street in Hollister. Two sessions will take place, 11:30am-1pm and 5:30-7pm.

Learn who can fund a 529 account and who benefits, and learn about the impact a 529 account can have on financial aid and scholarships.

The workshop will be presented by Robert Gustavis II, Divisional VP of Edward Jones, with special co-host Alexis Winder, Financial Advisor, according to a press release from the Community Foundation.

Interested attendees are asked to RSVP by Sept. 20 at 831.630.1924 or [email protected].

Gavilan’s championship football team celebrating 50 years

In the five decades since the Gavilan College football team won the national championship in 1973, Coach Bob Garcia has helped organize three reunions with the players, coaches and everyone else involved in the historic run.

Now, Garcia is heading up a reunion for the big five-oh.

The 50th reunion of the Rams’ championship run will be celebrated over the Sept. 8-10 weekend, and Garcia is hoping to get the word out to let the former players and everyone involved in the program know about the festivities.

The reunion starts off Sept. 8 with a dinner at Old City Hall Restaurant in downtown Gilroy. Guest speakers expected to attend include Garcia’s son Jeff, a Gilroy native who enjoyed a lengthy career in the National Football League, and Rhett Hall of Morgan Hill, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers, among others.

On Sept. 9, the 1973 team will be introduced during Gavilan’s football game against De Anza College.

To wrap up the weekend, Garcia is hosting a barbecue at his house on Sept. 10.

“It was a great group of guys,” Garcia said, reflecting on the team that went undefeated despite trailing many of their games at halftime. “The community was unbelievable. They turned out and supported the program.”

Tickets for the Sept. 8 dinner are $30. For information, call Garcia at 408.843.8826.