June 26, 2023
Photo: Erik Chalhoub
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal News

Hollister celebrates Pride

By: Erik Chalhoub
The fifth annual Pride event, presented by San Benito County and the City of Hollister, took place in front of Hollister City Hall on June 25 to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The event featured food, performers, guest speakers, face painting, raffles and more. The LGBTQ+ Progress Pride Flag will fly over city hall every June, following the Hollister City Council’s March approval. Celebrated annually in June, Pride Month acknowledges the 1969 Stonewall Riots in Manhattan, a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

