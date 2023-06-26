Hollister celebrates Pride

The fifth annual Pride event, presented by San Benito County and the City of Hollister, took place in front of Hollister City Hall on June 25 to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The event featured food, performers, guest speakers, face painting, raffles and more. The LGBTQ+ Progress Pride Flag will fly over city hall every June, following the Hollister City Council’s March approval. Celebrated annually in June, Pride Month acknowledges the 1969 Stonewall Riots in Manhattan, a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.