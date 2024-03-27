The Hollister High School Winter Percussion Ensemble took their talents to the stage earlier this month.

The youth band, led by Director Michael Tabrizi, performed March 16 at Gavilan College for the annual Bach To Blues concert at the college’s theater at the main campus in Gilroy.

Bach to Blues is an annual fundraising concert that showcases faculty, students and impressive local talent at Gavilan College. This year’s guest performers included Kaye Bohler and the Hollister High School Band, along with Maria Amirkhanian, Dahveed Behroozi, Albert Marques and Ava Santos, the winner of the Marian Filice Youth Piano Competition.

Amirkhanian, a Gavilan music faculty member and a longtime organizer of Bach To Blues, said, “It’s a wonderful, family event! Everyone wants to come. It is a local tradition, which truly celebrates not only Gavilan talent, but our homegrown musicians.”