Local art for sale at Night Market

The San Benito County Arts Council invites the community to attend their inaugural Open Studios Night Market, taking place 5-8pm April 13 at the Art Depot, 35 Fifth Street in downtown Hollister.

This art-focused Night Market will feature original artworks for sale, including art prints, handcrafted gifts, photography opportunities and more created and presented by over 20 local artisans and makers, says a press release from the Arts Council. The outdoor market will also include live music by Redtail Band and DJ Brandon Gatson, and food for purchase from El Guapo Kitchen and Ricarmi Panaderia y Pasteleria.

To learn more about the Night Market and other Open Studios events, visit www.sanbenitoarts.org or call 831.636.2787.

Open Studios Tour begins April 20-21

All are invited to the 2024 San Benito County Arts Council’s Open Studios Art Tour, featuring local artists and artisans showcasing their works throughout the county. This year’s featured artists will showcase original creations in a variety of media, including painting, pottery, ceramics, jewelry, glassworks and more.

“Open Studios is a great way for locals and out of town visitors to meet the artists, learn more about the processes of artmaking, view and purchase original works of art, and enjoy a scenic drive throughout San Benito County,” says a press release from the Arts Council.

The tour takes place 11am-4pm April 20-21 in San Juan Bautista and Aromas; and 11am-4pm April 27 and 28 in Hollister.

The 2024 Artist Director and Art Tour map can be viewed and downloaded at http://www.sanbenitoarts.org. Hard copies of the 2024 Open Studios Artist Directory can be found in the April issue of the Mission Village Voice. The tour is self-guided.

Artists participating in the 2024 Open Studios Tour include SanDee Adams, Jennifer Power, Susan Shirley, Venecia Prudencio, Kathleen Sheridan, Kent Child, Jennifer Colby, Marianne Eichenbaum, Rachel Zuniga, Trudi Burney, Kayla Klauer, Kati D‘Amore, Andrea McCann, Laurie Tholen, Jane Rekedal, Victoria Tamayo, Alora Garcia, Christine West, Cynthia Edgerly, Kelly Anderson, Alexan Cerna and Don Jensen.