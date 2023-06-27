good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
72.2 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
June 27, 2023
Article Search
Kate Mendonsa competes at calf roping at the San Benito County Rodeo at Bolado Park on June 24. Photo: Chris Mora
NewsAgricultureBusinessLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

Record crowds attend 2023 rodeo

Tickets sell out for San Benito County Saddle Horse Show & Rodeo on June 24 and 25

By: Michael Moore
5
0

For the first time in its 89-year history, the San Benito County Saddle Horse Show & Rodeo hosted a sellout crowd in the 3,000-plus seat Bolado Park arena, according to organizers. 

The show and rodeo took place this past weekend, June 23-25, in Tres Pinos. Friday’s events were close to being sold out, while on Saturday and Sunday, no tickets were available by the time the festivities started, according to David Westrick, President of the Saddle Horse Show & Rodeo board. 

Every year, the rodeo organizers strive to bring something unique and more exciting to the events than the year prior. For the 2023 rodeo, Westrick said, “We decided we wanted to bring the best fan experience possible, (and) make sure everybody had something they could enjoy that might be different.”

That included a “very large” outdoor vendor area as well as a Western Tack Show, where attendees could browse and shop for art and merchandise. This year’s events also included more food and beverage vendors than previous annual rodeos in San Benito County. 

Another highlight of this year’s rodeo was the inaugural Robert Postigo Special Rodeo, which took place on Saturday morning at the Bolado Park arena. The Special Rodeo was created to allow children with disabilities to perform in rodeo events in front of the sold-out crowd. Westrick said the rodeo association supplied their announcers, rodeo clown and volunteers to run the Special Rodeo.

New for this year’s rodeo was the Robert Postigo Special Rodeo for children with disabilities. The Special Rodeo took place June 24 at Bolado Park. Photo: Chris Mora

About 20 kids participated in the Special Rodeo, which was produced in conjunction with Coopers Calling, a Tres Pinos nonprofit that provides equine therapy for children with special needs. The rodeo board also gave the attendees and their parents free tickets to the rodeo.

“It was so cool seeing these big tough rodeo guys and gals interacting with these special kids,” Westrick said. 

The San Benito County rodeo hosts a full slate of typical rodeo events, but unique to the local competition is its adherence to the traditional “vaquero” or Spanish cowboy roots, Westrick added. Competitors are judged not only on their performance in the various events, but also on the authenticity of their tack and attire. 

Events at the San Benito County Saddle Horse Show & Rodeo include keyhole race, barrel race, steer stopping, figure-8 roping, team roping, steer wrestling, wild horse race and more, in divisions that include junior, senior, ladies and open. 

The all-around winners for the 2023 San Benito County Rodeo are Kodi Fowles, Junior Track; Lillian Mendonsa, Junior Arena; John Flook, Senior Track; and Tristan Schmidt, Senior Arena. 

To see a complete list of winners for all Saddle Horse Show & Rodeo events, visit tinyurl.com/2p8vhhpy

Fiddler Dan Lynch performs between events at the 2023 San Benito County Rodeo. Photo: Chris Mora
Ashley Fairhurst and Cheyenne Rey compete in the Dally Team Roping contest at the 2023 San Benito County Rodeo at Bolado Park. Photo: Chris Mora
Photo: Chris Mora
Photo: Chris Mora
Photo: Chris Mora
Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Letter: Hospital should disclose details of expenses

submitted -
Open letter to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital Interim CEO...
Community

Hollister celebrates Pride

Erik Chalhoub -
The fifth annual Pride event, presented by San Benito...
Business

As sewer plant approaches capacity, Hollister OKs more housing hookups

Staff Report -
The Hollister City Council meeting went on until almost...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,079FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Letter: Hospital should disclose details of expenses

Hollister celebrates Pride