good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
63.8 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
June 14, 2023
Article Search
The lobby at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
NewsBusinessHealthLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

San Benito County and Salinas Valley Health partner for HHMH

Entities say they’re willing to conduct due diligence on Hollister hospital

By: Michael Moore
1
0

San Benito County officials said they have invited Salinas Valley Health to partner in an effort to find a long-term solution on the future operations of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, which filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy last month. 

But the county also stopped short of saying in a press release last week if they intend on submitting a proposal to purchase or partner with HHMH in collaboration with Salinas Valley Health. The release says the county and Salinas Valley Health have approached HHMH—which is operated by the San Benito Health Care District—about conducting due diligence related to the hospital’s future operations. 

However, the two parties “were told that the hospital was not willing to permit the county and Salinas Valley Health to conduct due diligence or to present a proposal,” the press release says. 

But a spokesperson for HHMH denied that the hospital made such a statement to the county, and said Salinas Valley Health has separately told HHMH that it “has no interest in buying or partnering with” the Hollister hospital. 

“To be clear, the county was never told that it cannot conduct diligence or present a proposal,” HHMH and San Benito Health Care District spokesperson Marcus Young said June 12. “The county just needs to come to us with a qualified proposal, which they admit they do not have at this time.”

Young added, “Right now, we are only working with interested parties who have either the resources and experience to be a strategic partner or buyer and who agree to sign our (non-disclosure agreement). The county is considering signing one now.”

County officials said their current interest in working with Salinas Valley Health on the future of Hollister’s only hospital is spurred by concerns over the community’s long-term healthcare needs. 

“Hazel Hawkins is a vital provider of necessary health care services to our local residents,” said San Benito County Administrator Ray Espinosa. “The County of San Benito and Salinas Valley are prepared to conduct due diligence and to explore solutions in collaboration with the hospital.  We strongly believe we should have the opportunity to see what is possible. We believe that this is what our community deserves.”

The county’s press release did mention how the county might be able to secure funding for any potential proposal to keep HHMH open. 

“Salinas Valley Health is dedicated to our communities and recognizes that we are a part of the larger healthcare ecosystem of Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties,” Pete Delgado, President and Chief Executive Officer of Salinas Valley Health, said in the press release. “We are happy to work with the County of San Benito and Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in identifying potential opportunities to ensure Hazel Hawkins can continue providing life-saving care to the community.”

The San Benito Health board of directors in November 2022 approved a declaration of fiscal emergency, which authorized them to declare bankruptcy. While attempting for several months to find an entity with the means and interest in purchasing or partnering with HHMH, the hospital also secured a number of short-term revenue and cost-cutting solutions. 

However, those solutions weren’t enough, and the board on May 22 unanimously voted to file for Chapter 9 bankruptcy. Such a filing allows the hospital to remain open while restructuring its operations and continuing its search for a buyer or partner. 

Young added that HHMH and the district have been in the midst of “a very thorough and exhaustive national search for either a strategic partner or buyer to ensure that we keep access to quality healthcare right here in our community.” Young noted that hospital administrators approached the county for help several months ago, but county officials turned them down. 

“Today, they are stating that they have found a partner in Salinas Valley Health and want to be a part of the due diligence process,” Young said this week. “However, our understanding is that Salinas Valley Health, while an amazing institution, does not have the interest or the funding to enter into either a strategic partnership or a buyer position with Hazel Hawkins. Therefore, the County, who also does not appear to have the funds or experience on its own, does not qualify to be considered a legitimate party for a transaction at this time.”

Still, the county is welcome to submit a proposal, Young added. 

In the county’s press release, Espinosa added that San Benito County is “prepared to help” find a solution for Hazel Hawkins’ future. 

Salinas Valley Health operates a 263-bed acute care hospital that employs more than 2,000 people and a medical staff of more than 300 physicians. The hospital individuals and families throughout the Salinas Valley, Monterey Peninsula and the surrounding region. 

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,079FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Photos: Hollister High Class of 2023 takes the next step

County considers long-term housing supply plans