Photos: Hollister High Class of 2023 takes the next step

Hundreds of San Benito County teens took their next big steps in life at the June 9 Hollister High School graduation ceremony, which took place at the campus athletic field.
The ceremony featured remarks and refrains led by graduates, including Senior Class Vice President Donnobhain Haertel (Pledge of Allegiance), Ashley Maupin (national anthem), Viktor Rodriguez and Zitaly Ceballos, Mixtly Ortiz (singing “My Way”) and outgoing ASB President Laci Lemos.
Class of 2023 Valedictorian Ava Thatcher and Salutatorian Alejandro Beltran delivered speeches to the proud audience of family members and friends. Graduates Katie Moorer recited her original poem, “An Ode to Growing Up,” and classmates Julia Magdei and Class President Lyli Soto presented remarks.
Hollister High School and San Benito High School District officials also spoke words of encouragement and congratulations at the June 9 ceremony, before the Class of 2023 Male and Female Scholar-Athletes of the Year—James Breen and McKenzie Heckman—led the class in the changing of the tassel.
Moving on
The 700-plus graduating seniors of Hollister High School’s Class of 2023 will move on to a variety of colleges, universities, workplaces and military service in other states and destinations now that they have earned their high school diplomas.
School staff this spring surveyed the senior class to determine where they will be headed this summer, fall or next year. Going to a junior college after graduation are 348 Hollister High seniors, while 210 graduates plan to study at a four-year university, says a recent announcement from San Benito High School District Superintendent Shawn Tennenbaum.
Attending a California State University are 134 Class of 2023 graduates; 64 will enter the workforce; 38 will attend a school in the University of California system; 32 will enroll in a trade school or technical institute; 18 have apprenticeships; 15 will attend private universities; and nine have enlisted in the military, according to Hollister High staff.
Twenty-three graduates will attend schools outside California. These include Kansas State, Boise State, Hawaii Pacific University, James Madison University, Oklahoma State and others.
Some members of the June 9 graduating class remain undecided about their immediate future plans or did not respond to the survey.
“Regardless of their next steps, we are proud of all of the graduates of Hollister High School’s Class of 2023,” Tennenbaum said in the announcement. “They persevered through a pandemic, remote and hybrid instruction, and the associated challenges to complete their high school education, earn a diploma, and set themselves up for a variety of career paths. They are true examples that every day is a great day to be a Baler!”