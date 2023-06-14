good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 13, 2023
Class of 2023 graduate Maraya Royster points up in celebration after receiving her diploma at the June 9 graduation ceremony at Hollister High School. Photo: Jonathan Natividad
Photos: Hollister High Class of 2023 takes the next step

Class of 2023 commits to variety of post-high school choices

By: Michael Moore
Hundreds of San Benito County teens took their next big steps in life at the June 9 Hollister High School graduation ceremony, which took place at the campus athletic field. 

The ceremony featured remarks and refrains led by graduates, including Senior Class Vice President Donnobhain Haertel (Pledge of Allegiance), Ashley Maupin (national anthem), Viktor Rodriguez and Zitaly Ceballos, Mixtly Ortiz (singing “My Way”) and outgoing ASB President Laci Lemos. 

Class of 2023 Valedictorian Ava Thatcher and Salutatorian Alejandro Beltran delivered speeches to the proud audience of family members and friends. Graduates Katie Moorer recited her original poem, “An Ode to Growing Up,” and classmates Julia Magdei and Class President Lyli Soto presented remarks. 

Hollister High School and San Benito High School District officials also spoke words of encouragement and congratulations at the June 9 ceremony, before the Class of 2023 Male and Female Scholar-Athletes of the Year—James Breen and McKenzie Heckman—led the class in the changing of the tassel. 

Members of the Hollister High School graduating Class of 2023 throw their caps into the air at the end of the June 9 commencement ceremony. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

Moving on

The 700-plus graduating seniors of Hollister High School’s Class of 2023 will move on to a variety of colleges, universities, workplaces and military service in other states and destinations now that they have earned their high school diplomas. 

School staff this spring surveyed the senior class to determine where they will be headed this summer, fall or next year. Going to a junior college after graduation are 348 Hollister High seniors, while 210 graduates plan to study at a four-year university, says a recent announcement from San Benito High School District Superintendent Shawn Tennenbaum. 

Attending a California State University are 134 Class of 2023 graduates; 64 will enter the workforce; 38 will attend a school in the University of California system; 32 will enroll in a trade school or technical institute; 18 have apprenticeships; 15 will attend private universities; and nine have enlisted in the military, according to Hollister High staff. 

Twenty-three graduates will attend schools outside California. These include Kansas State, Boise State, Hawaii Pacific University, James Madison University, Oklahoma State and others. 

Some members of the June 9 graduating class remain undecided about their immediate future plans or did not respond to the survey. 

“Regardless of their next steps, we are proud of all of the graduates of Hollister High School’s Class of 2023,” Tennenbaum said in the announcement. “They persevered through a pandemic, remote and hybrid instruction, and the associated challenges to complete their high school education, earn a diploma, and set themselves up for a variety of career paths. They are true examples that every day is a great day to be a Baler!”

Classmates pause for a photo before the June 9 Hollister High School graduation ceremony. Photo: Jonathan Natividad
Graduates were decked out in various honors insignia and gift accessories as they filed into the June 9 Class of 2023 commencement ceremony at Hollister High School. Photo: Jonathan Natividad
Hollister High graduate Brandon Flores waves at a classmate in celebration after receiving his diploma at the June 9 commencement ceremony. Photo: Jonathan Natividad
Class of 2023 graduate Samara Humphrey hoists her diploma in victory as she walks in the June 9 ceremony at Hollister High School. Photo: Jonathan Natividad
Class of 2023 graduates Ariana and Emmia J. Rivera share a laugh as they walk off the stage with their diplomas at the June 9 Hollister High School graduation ceremony. Photo: Jonathan Natividad
Michael Curto celebrates as he exits the stage with his diploma at the June 9 Hollister High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony. Photo: Jonathan Natividad
Hollister High graduate Angel Lopez shows off his diploma at the June 9 commencement ceremony. Photo: Jonathan Natividad
Class of 2023 graduate Laila Rueda is all smiles after she receives her diploma June 9. Photo: Jonathan Natividad
Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

