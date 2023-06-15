San Benito County office of education names employees of the year

The San Benito County Office of Education recognized some of the county’s most inspiring educators at the annual Certificated and Classified Employee of the Year celebration on May 25 at the Hollister High School auditorium.

The awards ceremony is held annually to honor school staff “who challenge, motivate, inspire students and/or provide valuable services to the school and students of our community who strive for excellence in all areas relative to the educational community,” says a press release from the County Office of Education.

Honorees were nominated by their school district. Recipients received a plaque from the SBCOE, and certificates of recognition from the offices of Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, 18th Congressional District; State Senator Anna Caballero, Senate District 12; Assemblymember Robert Rivas, District 29; San Benito County Board of Supervisors and City of Hollister, says the press release.

“We are grateful for the dedication, hard work, and passion each employee exhibits daily. We thank you for making a difference for our students across San Benito County,” the release adds.

The Certificated and Classified Employees of the Year are: Accelerated Achievement Academy—Jose Ibarra; Anzar High School—Debra Miller; Anzar High School—Michael O’Connor; Aromas School—Wendi Gurnee; Aromas School—Brenda Temperino; Aromas-San Juan Unified School District—Anne Siri; Bitterwater-Tully Union—Erica McLane; Calaveras School—Megan Avery; Calaveras/AAA—Sandra Lopez; Cerra Vista School—Sonia Fierro-Biggs; Cerra Vista School—Nubia Zamora; Hollister Dual Language Academy—Lucia Aleman; Hollister Dual Language Academy—Irma Gomez; Hollister High School District—Elizabeth Burley; Hollister High School District—Christopher Urzua; Ladd Lane—Rosa Garcia-Gomez; Ladd Lane—Tracey Ranalli; Marguerite Maze—Julie Willhite; Marguerite Maze—Edgar Munoz; Panoche School—Amanda McCraw; R.O. Hardin—Mary Christian; R.O. Hardin—Fritzie Jane Manacap; Rancho San Justo—Lesley Anderson Nakagawa; Rancho San Justo—Ernesto “Tony” Armenta; Rancho Santana—Lesli Reyes; Rancho Santana—Oscar Ruiz-Sanchez; San Juan School—Sara Perez; San Juan School—Alicia Gonzalez; Southside School—Jesus Sanchez; Southside School—Joanna Glass; Spring Grove School—Karen Firstbrook; Spring Grove School—Hillary Raine; Sunnyslope School—Miranda Eyster; Sunnyslope School—Joshua Martinez; SBCOE—Vicki Wanken; SBCOE—Mario Bencomo.