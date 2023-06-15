good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
60.8 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
June 15, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal NewsSchools

Local Scene: Academic honors

Brooke Shaffer, of Hollister, received a bachelor of science degree in Human Environmental Sciences from the University of Alabama

By: Staff Report
1
0

Shaffer earns bachelor’s degree

Brooke Shaffer, of Hollister, received a bachelor of science degree in Human Environmental Sciences from the University of Alabama. 

The university awarded more than 5,800 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies. 

A recent economic analysis found that a degree from The University of Alabama can pay more over time than investments in U.S. stock market indexes, says a press release from the university. 

Wahl named to Dean’s List

Georgia Wahl, of Hollister, was named to Marquette University’s spring 2023 Dean’s List. Wahl is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in Nursing.  

To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2023 semester and have no disqualifying grades. 

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws over 7,500 undergraduate and 3,500 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries.

Haugland receives Doctor of Medicine degree

Megan Haugland, of Hollister, received a Doctor of Medicine from Quinnipiac University during a commencement ceremony held in May.

Quinnipiac is a private, coeducational, institution located 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston. The university enrolls 9,000 students in 110 degree programs through its Schools of Business, Communications, Education, Computing and Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Medicine, Nursing and the College of Arts and Sciences. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

San Benito County office of education names employees of the year

Staff Report -
The San Benito County Office of Education recognized some...
Business

San Benito County and Salinas Valley Health partner for HHMH

Michael Moore -
San Benito County officials said they have invited Salinas...
Community

Photos: Hollister High Class of 2023 takes the next step

Michael Moore -
Hundreds of San Benito County teens took their next...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,079FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

San Benito County office of education names employees of the year

San Benito County and Salinas Valley Health partner for HHMH