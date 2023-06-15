Local Scene: Academic honors

Shaffer earns bachelor’s degree

Brooke Shaffer, of Hollister, received a bachelor of science degree in Human Environmental Sciences from the University of Alabama.

The university awarded more than 5,800 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies.

A recent economic analysis found that a degree from The University of Alabama can pay more over time than investments in U.S. stock market indexes, says a press release from the university.

Wahl named to Dean’s List

Georgia Wahl, of Hollister, was named to Marquette University’s spring 2023 Dean’s List. Wahl is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in Nursing.

To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2023 semester and have no disqualifying grades.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws over 7,500 undergraduate and 3,500 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries.

Haugland receives Doctor of Medicine degree

Megan Haugland, of Hollister, received a Doctor of Medicine from Quinnipiac University during a commencement ceremony held in May.

Quinnipiac is a private, coeducational, institution located 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston. The university enrolls 9,000 students in 110 degree programs through its Schools of Business, Communications, Education, Computing and Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Medicine, Nursing and the College of Arts and Sciences.