Hollister
September 27, 2022
Hollister Hills State Vehicular Recreation Area's main entrance is located at 7800 Cienega Road.
Enjoy fall activities at Hollister Hills SVRA

By: Staff Report
With the arrival of fall comes a complete season of fun, safe, family friendly events at Hollister Hill State Vehicular Recreation Area. The park’s main entrance is located at 7800 Cienega Road in Hollister. 

Activities at Hollister Hills scheduled for October include:

– Red Sticker Ride Day, hosted by Faultline Powersports: 9am to 3pm Oct. 1. Vendors, booths, giveaways and a raffle are part of the event, which will take place at the Lodge Campground at the Lower Ranch of the park. The event is free, but a park entrance fee costs $5 per vehicle. 

For more information, call 831.637.8550 or visit www.faultlinemc.com

– California Off-Highway Vehicle Safety Week: Oct. 15-23. California State Parks will celebrate their 2nd annual Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Safety Week. Visit California Outdoor Recreation Foundation https://outdoorrecreationfoundation.org/ for a full list of planned activities presented at various partners and parks promoting Safety Week.

– Clean Wheeling: Oct. 22 at 8am. Help keep Hollister Hills spotless and join park staff and volunteers for the annual Clean Wheeling trash pick-up event. This is a free, family-friendly four-wheeling event held in the Upper Ranch and Hudner Ranch. 

Free day use pass and lunch is provided by the Hollister Hills Off-Road Association, says a press release from Hollister Hills. Bring gloves, water, sunblock and a hat. Register at Area 5 Group Campsite from 8am-9am. The event takes place from 9am-12pm. 

The Area 5 Group Campsite entrance is located about six miles south of Hollister. From Union Road, head south on Cienega Road. At the stop sign, make a right to continue on Cienega Road. Drive about six miles; the Area 5 entrance is on the right. 

Note that the park has multiple entrances; you will drive past multiple park entrances, including the main entrance, before reaching Area 5. 

For more information, call 831.636.2065 or email [email protected].

– Creatures of the Night: Oct. 29 from 5pm-7pm. Explore the weird and wonderful nocturnal life of Hollister Hills SVRA as you “trick or treat” along the Bird Creek hiking trail. Arrive at 5pm to allow enough time to decorate a pumpkin and “trick or treat.” 

This is a family-friendly evening under the fall stars. The event will be held in the park’s Nature Area, located in the Lower Ranch at Hollister Hills SVRA. Drive to the main park entrance at  7800 Cienega Road; check-in and pay the park entrance fee of $5 per vehicle at the kiosk. Drive to the end of the main road (Madrone Campground) and park. 

Bring water, a flashlight, comfortable walking shoes and warm clothes. Family-friendly costumes are encouraged. For more  information, call 831.636.2065 or email [email protected] 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

