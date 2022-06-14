58 graduate from Anzar High School

Anzar High School’s Class of 2022 graduated during a June 8 ceremony with family, friends and faculty at the school’s San Juan Bautista campus. A total of 58 graduating seniors collectively earned more than 4,000 hours of service learning and 313 graduation exhibitions, Anzar High Principal Angela Crawley said.

“While in high school, these students have been challenged by a pandemic, distance learning, caring for younger siblings or family members, taking on jobs to help support their family, maintaining coursework and (have) survived the Tik Tok challenges to get to this point,” Crawley said. “I am incredibly proud of the resiliency these students have shown.”