October 6, 2021
NewsAgricultureFeaturedLocal News

A caravan for farmworkers

Event sponsored by Catholic Charities

By: Staff Report
A convoy of 55 cars and trucks, known as the Farmworkers Caravan, departed from San Jose the morning of Oct. 2, and arrived at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hollister.

Their purpose? To deliver thousands of donated food items, emergency supplies and household items for farmworkers affected by the pandemic.

The event was organized by Catholic Charities of Monterey.

Donated items include canned goods, diapers, personal hygiene items, paper towels, toilet papers, clothes, dried beans and rice and more.

“The event was a full circle of love, from donors to volunteers, to staff to our community. Being part of the effort is priceless because we know how much the community needs this,” said Angela Di Novella, Executive Director of Catholic Charities Diocese of Monterey.

Staff Report

