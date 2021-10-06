Local Scene: Maggiora wins scholarship, Cardboard Challenge returns

Maggiora receives national scholarship

Hollister resident Ashley Maggiora is one of 16 students being awarded a scholarship for academic achievement, community service and leadership by the Goulds Water Technology Professional Dealer’s Association (GPDA). The scholarship is open to students in the U.S. and Canada.

“Every year, we have the opportunity and privilege of supporting 16 young students in pursuit of their dreams in higher education,” said Susan O’Grady, director of marketing, Building Services and Agriculture, Xylem Inc. “Financial uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic still lingers for many families. Through these scholarships, we are honored to support our dealers’ families and contribute to these students’ future, success and professional development.”

GPDA is a network of independent water system professionals established in 1969 and is the industry’s oldest and largest dealers’ association. The professional network provides independent dealers with extensive technical and product training and has graduated more than 20,000 dealers and distributors from its education center. GPDA scholarship recipients are family members of GPDA members. Since its inception, the annual GPDA scholarship program has awarded more than $348,000 to 304 recipients.

Each of the BPDA scholarship recipients will receive $1,500 to go toward their college expenses. Recipients were chosen based on academic standing, volunteerism and leadership skills.

Cardboard Challenge returns

The community is invited to participate in this year’s San Benito County Cardboard Challenge by creating a unique item out of cardboard.

To participate in the San Benito County Cardboard challenge, the public is encouraged to create anything they can imagine out of cardboard. The only rule is that the cardboard should still be recyclable after it’s been transformed. Pencils, paper, markers and small amounts of glue are ideal.

Past projects have included an entire city, wearable butterfly wings, a cardboard coffee shop and a taco truck.

All event celebrations will take place virtually and in designated in-school and afterschool programs at local school sites.

During the week of Oct. 18-22, event partners will be highlighting celebrations happening county-wide.

The San Benito County Arts Council encourages community members to show their creativity by sharing a photo of their cardboard creation via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #sanbenitoarts. Entries can also be emailed to [email protected]

Shared images will be reposted on the San Benito County Arts Council’s social media channels. Prizes will be awarded for the most inventive class design, the most daring individual design, and the most creative community design.

This free program is coordinated by the San Benito County Arts Council as part of its Steam Initiative in partnership with the YMCA of San Benito County, Youth Alliance and the San Benito County Office of Education.

For information, visit sanbenitoarts.org.

3CE taking applications

Central Coast Community Energy (3CE), seeks qualified, passionate and committed applicants for its volunteer Community Advisory Council (CAC). The CAC serves as an advisory body to the 3CE’s Policy and Operations Boards and CAC members serve as important connections to the diverse communities 3CE serves.

San Benito County residents can apply for an open seat on the Community Advisory Council that makes recommendations to Central Coast Community Energy decision makers: Fill out an application online at https://3cenergy.org/apply-for-the-3ce-community-advisory-council/.

Any resident or business owner within San Benito County can apply to the open position. The application is online, but applicants can also fill out a digital one. The application is available now, and 3CE will probably take applications through early November before the selection committee meets to recommend the final applicant to the Policy Board of Directors for approval.