Veterans, families and community members from throughout San Benito County gathered in downtown Hollister Nov. 11 to honor, thank and recognize those who have served in the U.S. armed forces during the annual Veterans Day ceremony and parade.

The day started with an appreciation ceremony, led by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post, at the Veterans Memorial Building on San Benito Street. City workers installed 11 custom-made banners on downtown light poles that recognized individual local veterans, and students hand delivered “thank you” letters to attendees who have served in the military.

The ceremony was followed by the 22nd annual downtown Hollister Veterans Day Parade, which featured color guards from the VFW and other veterans organizations. After the parade, veterans were treated to a free BBQ lunch at the Veterans Memorial Building.

Family members displayed signs honoring veterans during the Nov. 11 parade in Hollister. Photo: Chris Mora

A student hand delivers a thank you letter to a local veteran at the Nov. 11 Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Building in Hollister. Photo: Chris Mora

Veterans of every era participated in the Veterans Day parade in downtown Hollister. Photo: Chris Mora

The Hollister High marching band joined the Veterans Day parade in downtown Hollister Nov. 11. Photo: Chris Mora