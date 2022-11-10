good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 9, 2022
FeaturedNewsLocal NewsPolitics

Abortion law soars ahead, casino betting props appear doomed in Nov. 8 election results

By: Todd Guild
Proposition 1  — Abortion

With early returns beginning to come in, Californians appear to be giving broad support to Proposition 1, which would place into the state Constitution a woman’s right to have an abortion. 

As of 11pm Nov. 8, more than 68% of voters have said yes to the proposition, according to the California Secretary of State. 

Proposition 26 and Proposition 27 — Sports betting at Indian casinos

Voters are handing apparently resounding defeats to laws that would allow Native American tribes to offer in-person sports betting at their casinos under Proposition 26, and to offer online sports betting under Proposition 27.

A whopping 70.5% of voters have so far rejected Prop 26, while 84.1% have said no to Prop 27, according to the Secretary of State.

Proposition 28 — Money for arts education

Voters also appear to support a law that would require the state to set aside 1% of its education budget for arts education–roughly $1 billion–with 63% of voters saying yes. 

Proposition 29 — Dialysis clinics

For the third time, voters seem to be rejecting Proposition 29, which would require dialysis clinics to have a physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant during treatment hours.  69.9% of voters have so far rejected the law. 

Proposition 30 — Tax for the wealthy

This proposition would raise taxes by 1.75% on Californians making $2 million or more to help low-income people purchase zero-emissions vehicles, create charging stations for them and fund wildfire prevention programs. This one is closer, with 57.2% voting no.

Proposition 31 — A ban on flavored tobacco

Retailers who sell candy-flavored tobacco and similar products could soon see their business curtailed, as 64.7% of voters have so far said yes. 

Todd Guild

