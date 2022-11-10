Abortion law soars ahead, casino betting props appear doomed in Nov. 8 election results

Proposition 1 — Abortion

With early returns beginning to come in, Californians appear to be giving broad support to Proposition 1, which would place into the state Constitution a woman’s right to have an abortion.

As of 11pm Nov. 8, more than 68% of voters have said yes to the proposition, according to the California Secretary of State.

Proposition 26 and Proposition 27 — Sports betting at Indian casinos

Voters are handing apparently resounding defeats to laws that would allow Native American tribes to offer in-person sports betting at their casinos under Proposition 26, and to offer online sports betting under Proposition 27.

A whopping 70.5% of voters have so far rejected Prop 26, while 84.1% have said no to Prop 27, according to the Secretary of State.

Proposition 28 — Money for arts education

Voters also appear to support a law that would require the state to set aside 1% of its education budget for arts education–roughly $1 billion–with 63% of voters saying yes.

Proposition 29 — Dialysis clinics

For the third time, voters seem to be rejecting Proposition 29, which would require dialysis clinics to have a physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant during treatment hours. 69.9% of voters have so far rejected the law.

Proposition 30 — Tax for the wealthy

This proposition would raise taxes by 1.75% on Californians making $2 million or more to help low-income people purchase zero-emissions vehicles, create charging stations for them and fund wildfire prevention programs. This one is closer, with 57.2% voting no.

Proposition 31 — A ban on flavored tobacco

Retailers who sell candy-flavored tobacco and similar products could soon see their business curtailed, as 64.7% of voters have so far said yes.