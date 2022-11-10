good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 10, 2022
NewsCrimeLocal NewsFeatured

One injured in ‘gang-related’ shooting

Violent incident reported Nov. 5 on Sunnyslope

By: Staff Report
Hollister Police are investigating a gang-related shooting that left a victim injured with two gunshot wounds last weekend, according to authorities. 

About 7:29pm Nov. 5, officers responded to the 1100 block of Sunnyslope Road in response to multiple reports of a shooting, Hollister Police said on the department’s Facebook page. “We arrived and located a crime scene, and learned soon thereafter that a victim had been dropped off at Hazel Hawkins Hospital,” says the Nov. 6 post. 

The hospital was placed on lockdown while the patient was being treated, which is standard procedure involving a gunshot wound, police said. 

The victim suffered two gunshot wounds and was treated at the local hospital, according to police. After the victim was stabilized, they were transported to an area trauma center with non-life-threatening wounds. 

Police said they are investigating the incident as a gang-related shooting. No information on a suspect or suspects has been offered. 

The Nov. 5 shooting appears to be unrelated to a Nov. 3 incident in which a neighbor dispute escalated to gunshots, according to authorities. About 7:30am Nov. 3, Hollister Police responded to the 1500 block of Valley View Road regarding a dispute that had turned into a shooting. 

No injuries were reported. Police learned that during an argument, the suspect had fired one round from a handgun into a nearby home, Hollister Police posted on Facebook on Nov. 3. 

“Out of an abundance of caution, we placed nearby schools on lockdown while our Investigations Bureau drafted a search warrant and had it signed,” reads the social media post. 

Officers served the warrant on the suspect’s residence at about 11:30am, police said. However, the suspect had fled the area before officers arrived. 

The lockdown on the schools was lifted shortly after officers searched the residence. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
