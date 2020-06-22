A 29-year-old Aromas man died after his Honda Civic collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on Highway 129 Monday morning, according to authorities.

About 10:14am June 22, the Honda was traveling westbound on Highway 129 just west of U.S. 101 at an unknown rate of speed, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol. A Vacaville man was driving a Peterbild tractor-trailer eastbound on U.S. 129 at about 50 mph.

For an unknown reason, the Honda crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound traffic lane of Highway 129 just as the two vehicles were about to pass by each other. As a result, the front of the Honda collided with the front of the Peterbilt, authorities said.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office has not released the driver’s identity.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected as a factor in the collision, which is still under investigation, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information about this collision can call the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Office at (408) 848-2324.