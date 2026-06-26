Rani Douglas knew she had found something special the moment she walked to the top of the 10-acre property that would become Gabilan Ridge Winery. It was April, the hills were green, the oak trees were towering and the panoramic views of the Cienega Valley left her convinced she had discovered a place worth fighting for.

Rani and her husband Don abandoned their own winery six years ago because of the difficulty of growing grapes. About a year later, Rani saw a listing for the former Epicentrum Winery, called the agent and checked it out. “I made an offer and got the property,” Douglas said.

Five years later, after navigating a lengthy permitting process and countless improvements, that vision became a reality when the winery officially opened May 9.

“The permitting process was very hard,” she said. “We were required to have a public water system. That took one year. We had to test the well to make sure the water is potable. We had architectural plans and engineering plans done and a sprinkler system installed.”

Now, with the process complete, visitors can enjoy the winery located on the historic Cienega Road Wine Trail. The property includes an indoor tasting room with tables made by Don from redwood wine tanks, a 19th-century wooden bar and some of Rani’s paintings of western scenes, landscapes and horses adorning the walls.

It also has a spacious outdoor patio, and spectacular views from the ridgetop are only a short walk up a trail.

Cienega Valley is where some of California’s first vineyards were planted in the 1800s. Famous wineries and legendary wine makers have created award-winning wines in this region.

As far as what wines they are producing, Douglas said she discussed with winemaker Al De Rose about what would be good and decided to debut with four offerings—sangiovese, cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc—with a chenin blanc and viognier on their way.

“We used Al’s expertise,” she said. “I knew I wanted a mix of reds and whites.”

Rani also selected a list of wines from Napa, Paso Robles, Sonoma and Oregon, as well as Argentina, Italy, Spain and France.

“So far the response has been very good,” she said. “He’s such a good winemaker and I’m very pleased with how things went.”

Rani said she didn’t realize how much fun it would be to meet people who visit.

“I really enjoy interacting with customers who are interested in talking about wine and our stories and background,” she said. “It’s like we’re making new friends.”

Gabilan Ridge Winery is committed to a tradition of quality to ensure each carefully selected wine and locally crafted beer offers an exceptional tasting experience, Douglas said. The family has been working diligently to create a unique and beautiful destination. Job well done!