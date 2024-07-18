Austin Curtis, who has worked at the San Benito County Free Library for about 18 months, was named this week as the library’s new librarian.

Before starting his work with the local library, located at 470 Fifth Street in Hollister, Curtis worked about 18 months for the Merced County Library, according to county staff. Before that, Curtis volunteered for more than two years with the Stanislaus County Library in Modesto.

Curtis received his master’s in Library & Information Science from San Jose State University in 2022. He also holds a bachelor’s in history from the University of California Santa Cruz, which he earned in 2011.

“I am excited for this new opportunity and look forward to collaborating with the community and county, in this new role, to bring vital programs and services to the community,” Curtis said.

The San Benito County Free Library is open 10am-6pm Monday through Friday, and from 12-3pm Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays.

Visit the library’s website, sbcfl.org, for more information about services and programs available at the facility, including how to obtain a library card.