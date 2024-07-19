Return Chromebooks and hotspots

The San Benito County Free Library this week informed users that the Wi-Fi service for the Chromebooks distributed in 2023 ended on June 30, 2024.

Anyone who checked out a Chromebook and Wi-Fi hotspot last year, is asked to return them to the library before Aug. 31—unless they are being used for educational purposes.

Anyone who has questions can call 831.636.4107 or stop by the library, at 470 Fifth Street in Hollister, during regular business hours.

Cool in the parks

Water features at Valley View and McCarthy Parks in Hollister are now operational every day from 11am-7pm, through Sept. 29.

San Benito County’s 150th

Celebrate San Benito County’s sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary on July 27 at the San Benito Historical park. The party includes live entertainment, food trucks, vendors and activities for the whole family.

The celebration takes place from 10am-6pm. The Historical park is located at 8300 Airline Highway in Tres Pinos.

Summer Fun in Aromas

Twice a year Aromas Hills Artisans share their love of the arts by offering to the public a Summer Fun Workshop.

The next one will take place 2-4:30pm July 27, as local mural artist Joyce Oroz will demonstrate two new painting techniques at Aromas Grill, 304 Carpenteria Road.

No previous painting experience is required and all materials will be supplied. “Poppies” are the subject and the first drink is free.

The cost is $55 per person. Call 831.291.6719 to reserve a spot.

Hollister Concerts

This year’s Hollister Concerts series honors musical legends with top-tier tribute bands, and it opens up sponsorship opportunities for local businesses looking to boost their visibility and connect with the community.

The 2024 Summer Concert Series schedule includes:

• Aug. 3: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars Tribute, and Maroon Vibes, Maroon 5 Tribute

• Aug. 24: The Long Run, Eagles Tribute, and Ronstadt Revival, Linda Ronstadt Tribute

• Sept. 14: Bonfire, ACDC Tribute, and Hurricane, Scorpions Tribute

The concerts take place at Guerra Cellars Winery, Pepper Tree Ranch, 500 John Smith Road in Hollister.

Doors open at 5pm each night, with the show going from 6:30-9:30pm.

For more details, visit www.hollisterconcerts.com or contact Guerra Cellars Winery.

Two earthquakes reported near Gilroy

Two earthquakes were recorded early in the morning July 16 near Gilroy, according to the US Geological Survey.

At 1:41am, a magnitude 3.2 quake occurred about 6 miles east southeast of Gilroy, or 14.6 miles southeast of Morgan Hill.

Less than 30 seconds later, a magnitude 3.4 temblor was reported in the area.

Both quakes averaged a depth of nearly one mile.

No structural damage or injuries were immediately reported following the quake.

Gilroy Rodeo

The Gilroy Rodeo returns Aug. 9-11 at 2365 Dunlap Ave. For information, visit gilroyrodeo.com.

Know difference between fire evac warnings, orders

As wildfires continue in the Bay Area and California, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is urging residents to know the difference between evacuation warnings and evacuation orders.

An evacuation warning means there is an impending danger to life or property, according to the agency. If a warning is given, residents should assume an evacuation order will follow and start gathering important items for family and pets.

Any individuals who need extra time to evacuate, or anyone with large animals, should pack up and leave when a warning is issued, the agency said.

In contrast, an evacuation order means there’s an immediate threat to life and residents need to leave right now, according to the agency.

“It’s critical to follow all directions from law enforcement to ensure you and your family evacuate safely,” the agency said on social media Sunday.

