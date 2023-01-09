Authorities rescue people, animals from Lovers Lane floodwaters

San Benito County public safety personnel are currently rescuing several people and animals from rising floodwaters on Lovers Lane, according to county staff.

The rescue efforts started early in the afternoon Jan. 9. A total of 10 people and four animals have been rescued so far, according to county spokesperson Monica Leon.

More than 35 public safety units from the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, Search And Rescue, Hollister Police and Animal Rescue responded to the rescue effort, Leon said.

Lovers Lane in northern San Benito County has been closed since early Jan. 9, and has been the subject of local flood warnings since Sunday evening.

“We want everybody to stay away from the area,” Leon said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.