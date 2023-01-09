good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
January 11, 2023
Community Featured News Health Local News

Authorities rescue people, animals from Lovers Lane floodwaters

Effort was still underway afternoon of Jan. 9; people asked to avoid area

By: Michael Moore
San Benito County public safety personnel are currently rescuing several people and animals from rising floodwaters on Lovers Lane, according to county staff. 

The rescue efforts started early in the afternoon Jan. 9. A total of 10 people and four animals have been rescued so far, according to county spokesperson Monica Leon. 

More than 35 public safety units from the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, Search And Rescue, Hollister Police and Animal Rescue responded to the rescue effort, Leon said. 

Lovers Lane in northern San Benito County has been closed since early Jan. 9, and has been the subject of local flood warnings since Sunday evening. 

“We want everybody to stay away from the area,” Leon said. 

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details. 

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

