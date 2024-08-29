Hollister’s Maddy Bermudez really got it going for the Balers the last few years. At the leadoff position in the batting order, she was a hit machine, a doubles machine and a speed machine. On defense, she shined in center field as part of a watertight defense that was a crucial part of Hollister’s success.

Bermudez, who has graduated and signed to play college softball at Cal Poly, hit over .400 four straight seasons, a superb mark of excellence and consistency. Her career totals were 133-for-313 for a .425 batting average, with 35 doubles, 107 runs scored, 65 RBIs and an amazing 85 steals. Her stats in doubles and steals led the team the last two seasons.

“Maddie Bermudez is our leadoff batter and she sets the tone for all of us,” said coach Andrew Barragan, early in the season.

Set the tone of success. During the last two campaigns, Hollister won 52 of 60 games, captured two Pacific Coast Athletic League, Gabilan Division titles and had major success in the Central Coast Section and NorCal playoffs, including a CCS Open Division title and a NorCal title in 2023 when they were ranked No. 1 in the state.

“Maddy Bermudez was a fantastic leadoff hitter, and whenever she got on base, it fired us up and got the energy going,” shortstop Mia Phillips said.

It seemed every game featured Bermudez making the Balers’ initial statement with a hit or a walk, perhaps a steal, and often a first-inning lead.

“Maddy is a true team player that can lay down bunts and place the ball anywhere on the field,” said Cat Carrisosa, one of the coaches with Maddy’s LTG Lions club team. “She is the true definition of a clutch player when called on.”

Outfield defense is an often-overlooked critical part of softball success. Bermudez stated that extensive practice and coaching led her and her outfield mates to accurately track down fly balls, adjust to wind and other weather conditions, cut off balls hit to the gap and quickly throw in to the cut-off, and calmly field hits without bobbles and errors. The importance of all that is immeasurable.

“My softball seasons gave me nothing but great memories and friends,” Bermudez said. “I played many ball games that I think helped me become the player I am right now. Whether it was losing or winning a game, I always learned something new coming out of it. Throughout the seasons, I was able to create bonds with my teammates whom I’m comfortable enough to call my sisters.”

Bermudez started in the sport when her father, David Bermudez, placed her in T-Ball around the age of five. She played other sports, including basketball, soccer, golf, swimming and volleyball. Soon softball became her favorite. She cited the fast pace of the game and the people surrounding her as key aspects of what she loves about it. Bermudez particularly complimented early coaches who greatly aided her development, including Rick Monroy, Scott Ito and Curtis Heen.

“My family is probably my biggest supporters and I can always count on them to be by my side,” Bermudez said. “I live with my mom, Brenda Bermudez, my dad, David Bermudez, and my grandma, Rosemary Bermudez. I also have a sister, Savannah Bermudez, who is always there for me when the game gets rough. My sister also played softball but stopped when she graduated high school.”

As with most of the Balers, she cited the spring 2023 season as a highlight. Hollister won the league title, then took the CCS Open Division crown by beating St. Francis and then triumphed three more times to capture the NorCal Open Division championship, the finale coming in a 1-0 win against St. Francis.

“The best games that I can highlight have to be the games I played my junior year of high school, which include the CCS Open Division Championship as well as the NorCal Division 1 Championship,” Bermudez said. “Those were the best games since we had so much support and so much fun celebrating our wins. I also can’t forget about the CCS Division 2 Championship I experienced my freshman year. That was during Covid, so I never really got the full high school experience. However, that softball season allowed me to have fun and get to celebrate a win with a new group of girls for my first year of high school.”

College recruiters fell in love with Bermudez, a talented, high-energy, positive-spirit outfielder who sparkled with the bat and with the glove.

“College recruiting was very stressful,” Bermudez said. “You take everything into consideration such as location, family, education and the money aspect. It is crazy because you make such a big decision of where you want to play for your four years of college at the age of just sixteen.”

Bermudez selected Cal Poly over other schools. Among other criteria, she cited the beautiful San Luis Obispo area and the location being only about two hours away.

“When I went on my visit in September 2022 I fell in love with the campus,” Bermudez said. “The coaching staff and the girls at Cal Poly were super welcoming and helped make the decision of committing easier. It truly did feel like home and I knew I can receive a great education while also playing the sport I love so much.”

The Mustangs signed five girls in the current class, with Bermudez being the only outfielder. Legendary Cal Poly coach Jenny Condon was an outfielder herself. While at Iowa State, Condon was a 1989 NFCA All-America second team selection, four-time All-Big Eight honoree and three-time academic all-conference pick. She completed her career as the school’s all-time leader for hits (216), runs (120), triples (24) and batting average (.351) and was inducted into the Iowa State Hall of Fame in 2003. She later played with the USA Softball national team.

Bermudez will join the Mustangs, who are coming off their best finish since 2014, at 28-17 overall and 18-8 for third place in the Big West Conference. Under Condon, the Mustangs have also excelled in the classroom, with 78 Big West All-Academic Team selections and 47 NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete honorees.