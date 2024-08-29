As local political campaigns officially kick off this election season, one of the most high-profile races in San Benito County is for the mayor’s seat in the city of Hollister. Earlier this year, the Hollister City Council voted to extend the two-year term limit for the mayor’s office to four years, and the winner in November would be the first to serve under the new term limits.

Incumbent Mayor Mia Casey, who has served in the position since 2022, is running again against challenger Roxanne Stephens. Stephens is a Hollister resident and social work consultant running on a slow growth platform calling for infrastructure improvements and the preservation of rural landscapes.

The Free Lance submitted questions to the candidates and this week we are featuring Casey’s responses Some answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Mia Casey

Why are you running for Mayor of Hollister for a second term?

It has been my honor to serve as Mayor of Hollister, and I can honestly say it has been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my life. There are many improvements underway at City Hall and initiatives in the works. However, the wheels of government move slowly, and I am seeking reelection to continue this work and get these initiatives across the finish line!

How do you think the new term limits for the office affect city governance and benefit residents?

Changing the Mayor’s term from 2 to 4 years has been discussed by Council for quite awhile. I see the value — I have barely gotten into office and I am already running again. I’d rather devote time and energy to city projects than running a campaign. As a new mayor I can say it takes time to get up to speed–there is a huge learning curve. Having turnover every two years can impact city governance and impede progress. It makes sense to match the Mayoral term with council member terms.

Can you highlight some of your accomplishments as mayor in the last two years?

During my first term, I’m proud of several key achievements. I championed a strategic planning workshop that established roads and infrastructure; economic development; communication and transparency; and quality of life and safety as Hollister’s top priorities. I developed a Capital Improvement Roads Project, which will begin soon and repave roadways as well as several very old alleys in town. I improved public safety by adding five new firefighters and six police, installing cameras at parks and a gunshot detection system. An Inclusionary/Affordable Housing Ordinance was passed requiring all new developments in Hollister to include at least 15% affordable units.

What are your positions on Measure A and Measure X? How consequential do you believe these to be for the region?

Measure A and Measure X are extremely critical issues for San Benito County.

Measure A is essentially a rehash of Measure Q which was soundly rejected by voters in 2022. Like its predecessor, Measure A will have a very negative financial impact to our county. Despite claims, it will not stop housing development, since it cannot override state housing laws. What it will do is kill the business growth we need to generate revenue and create jobs, causing substantial harm to an already cash-strapped County. I cannot support Measure A.

Measure X is complex.The hospital district chose Insight Medical to acquire the hospital and it is on the ballot for voters to decide whether to sell. Insight is a well-funded and respected mid-sized hospital network. Joining the Insight network offers key advantages: they are able to obtain better insurance reimbursement rates, have residency programs to bring new doctors to Hazel from other locations, and can secure better pricing on goods and services. I believe Insight would bring much needed financial stability.

Some folks want to keep the hospital local and public and I understand why. It makes us feel we have some control. But voters need to be clear — choosing the public route puts the burden on taxpayers. The county created a JPA proposal that provides a public option, and have pushed it onto this ballot as an advisory vote, which will be confusing for voters trying to decide on Measure X. I appreciate the county’s efforts, but the hospital board already rejected their proposal because the county does not have adequate funding and plans to borrow and finance to keep the hospital afloat. If voters choose this JPA over Insight, you will see a bond measure, likely in the next election. More taxes.

Independent rural hospitals have been closing at a rapid rate over the past 10 years. That is why becoming part of a network makes more sense than trying to go it alone. The hospital is already local and public and has limped along in and out of financial crisis for decades. The JPA option won’t fix that. Between these two options, I believe Insight provides the better solution to stabilize the hospital, and so I support Measure X.

What are some pressing issues you would like to continue working on if reelected?

Serving on the Council of Governments (COG) board, I’ve been dedicated to advancing the Highway 25 Project, which has been stalled for many years. I’m eager to move this project forward and advance it to the next stage.

I am focused on reducing housing growth. Many have claimed they will “Slow the Growth” without offering any plan of how they will do that. Just saying no to all projects is not an answer, because it leads to conflicts with state housing law and results in lawsuits from developers. Instead, I’m proactively working with state leaders to get Hollister’s large mandated RHNA housing numbers reviewed and reduced. I will continue to pursue this goal and other local leaders from the county and San Juan Bautista are joining me to fight to get our numbers reduced.

I also serve as vice-chair on a board working to build a new community center for Hollister. While still in the early stages, this is an exciting project that could really benefit our community and quality of life.

Why should Hollister vote you in for a second term?

I am the right leader for Hollister at this moment. I was elected because the community wanted change and I am dedicated to making that change happen. My motivation isn’t power or money; it’s about love for my town and a focus on family and community. As a strategic planner with a clear vision, I am committed to moving us forward, the creation of jobs and revenue, while preserving our cherished heritage. Having overcome the initial learning curve, I’m excited to continue serving Hollister and achieve even more for our community.