Join symphony board

The nonprofit South Valley Symphony is seeking volunteers to serve on its board of directors. Applicants should have a strong interest in helping to shape the symphony’s activities in coming years and becoming a part of the organization’s long-standing traditions.

The board is seeking directors who care about music and are interested in collaborating with like-minded board members, even if applicants don’t have experience with nonprofits. All that is required is a willingness to help out, the board said in a recent announcement.

Volunteers should be willing to serve at least two years on the board, and participate in regular monthly board meetings—in person or online via Zoom. Board meetings last about two hours each.

For more information, visit the South Valley Symphony’s website at southvalleysymphony.org. Email [email protected] to ask about serving on the board of directors.

Fundraising concert is Sept. 14 at Gavilan Theater

Gilroy Foundation presents its annual fundraiser, “Illuminate the Night” Candlelight Concert, at Gavilan College Theater Sept. 14.

The evening, set on the foothill campus of Gavilan College, begins at 5pm and will feature a candlelight concert with performances by the Mitchell James Band, the South Valley Suzuki String Academy String Quartet and the Gilroy High School Chamber Singers, according to the Gilroy Foundation.

The evening kicks off with a silent auction, wine and beer tastings from local wineries and tap rooms, and delicious appetizers provided by Kneaded Bakery & Catering, followed by a live auction and the candlelight concert.

Tickets purchased after Aug. 14 are $125. Tickets are available at gilroyfoundation.ticketspice.com/illuminate-the-night.

Funds from the event will help support the grants and scholarships programs of Gilroy Foundation, a community-focused nonprofit organization committed to enhancing the quality of life in Gilroy through philanthropic leadership and community partnerships.

Since its establishment in 1980, Gilroy Foundation has bestowed more than $18.5 million in grants and scholarships, making a specific impact on the lives of countless individuals, says a press release from the foundation.

Cool in the parks

Water features at Valley View and McCarthy parks in Hollister are now operational every day from 11am-7pm, through Sept. 29.