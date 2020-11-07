Democrat Joe Biden has reportedly won the presidency and ousted President Donald Trump after winning the 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 he needed, results showed Saturday morning.

Results are still being counted in Nevada, Arizona and Georgia, all of which showed Biden with a slight lead over Trump.

Trump has threatened further legal action on the ballot counting.

Assemblymember Robert Rivas posted on his Facebook page soon after the news broke.

“Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and our very own U.S. Senator, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” he wrote. “I’m proud to see that a Californian and the daughter of immigrants will help lead our nation through these next four years.”