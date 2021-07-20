Brawl ends in gunfire | Hollister Police Department

The Hollister Police Department reported that it had a busy weekend with calls that involved gun possession by juveniles and a brawl that ended in gunfire.

The police said in a press release issued Monday that a person was arrested on July 15 for resisting officers at the scene of a fight that broke out between two groups and ended in gunshots.

Officers responded to a call at around 11:54pm of a large fight with weapons in the area of Wentz Alley and San Benito Street, according to police. The officers “heard the distinct sound of guns being fired and saw people scattering in all directions.”

Shell casings from two different weapons were found at the scene during the investigation, police said. They added that the case remains under investigation.

Then on July 17, officers arrested a teenager for possession of property connected to a theft from a vehicle, police said.

The police said the teenager was located after officers arrived at the 700 block of South Street at around 3am regarding juveniles looking into vehicles. That’s when they spotted three teens—age 14, 15 and 16—fleeing in different directions and through backyards, police said.

One of the teenagers was arrested, while the other two were cited for curfew and other violations, police said. The three teenagers were released to their parents.

As officers were transporting one of the teenagers, they located two separate juveniles—a 16- and 12-year old—running in the area of Central Avenue and Westside Boulevard at around 5am.

The police said that the 16-year old was in possession of a Glock “ghost” gun, or untraceable firearm, along with ammunition. The teen was arrested on suspicion of gun related charges. The 12-year-old was transported and released to their parents, police said.

The police said that the youngsters admitted to the illegal discharge of the weapon.

On July 18, a local Hollister resident found yet another “ghost” gun in the backyard of their house at the 800 block of Hillcrest Road, police said.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations are requested to contact the Hollister Police Department at 831-636-4331. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.