After last week’s storm system battered coastal areas with heavy rain and flooding from ocean surges, the next week will see very light and sporadic rain.

Crystal Oudit, forecaster with the National Weather Service’s Monterey Region, said there is no significant storm system on the horizon for the foreseeable future.

“It’s going to be light after this band of rain passes our area,” Oudit said.

The storm rolled in the early morning hours of Dec. 28, prompting coastal flood warnings and evacuation notices for low-lying areas of Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. San Benito County issued a flood advisory on Dec. 29 that was in effect for a few hours, though no significant flooding was reported.

Oudit did not have information on any flooding in San Benito County due to last week’s storm.

Businesses in neighboring Santa Cruz County were hit hard by a high tide event, and the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf was closed to the public at one point to assess the damage. Waves as high as 30 ft. crashed into the wharf, knocking loose piling at the end of the pier. The Dolphin Restaurant, a wharf landmark, incurred considerable damage and a walkway surrounding it was visibly caved in.

No major damage was reported in San Benito County.