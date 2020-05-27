The Hollister Police Department was busy over Memorial Day Weekend as police officers responded to several dangerous incidents including shootings, car collisions and arson.

On May 23, police officers responded to a report at about 9 p.m. of shots being fired in the area of North Chappell Road and Pacific Way, according to an alert that was sent out Tuesday.

The driver of a black Chevrolet Tahoe shot at two men who were changing a flat tire of a Honda Civic, striking one of them. The man suffered a non-life threatening injury and is expected to recover, according to police.

The Tahoe was spotted speeding from the area and officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspect led them into a short pursuit, police said. The driver abandoned the car, ran through a home and jumped out of a back window before jumping fences and escaping from officers.

According to Hollister PD, when additional officers arrived they discovered there had been two shootings within a 10 minute span.

Witnesses reported that a mid to late 90s red Honda Civic, which was involved in the second shooting, drove toward two men who were standing by another parked car in the same area as the first shooting.

One of the passengers in the Honda—occupied by several men who wore red bandanas to cover their faces—made a gang related statement and shot at the two men, who were not struck, police said. A car was hit by the gunfire several times.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are asking witnesses to come forward with any additional information.

Shots fired, victim uninjured

On Sunday, May 24, police responded to a call at approximately 12:10 a.m. of shots fired in the area of Central Avenue and Towne Alley.

According to the report, a man dropped off a passenger and was exiting Towne Alley when someone in a newer gray colored vehicle started shooting at him.

The suspect turned into the alley from Central Avenue and began firing at the victim. The victim, who was uninjured in the incident, left the area but not before he crashed into a parked vehicle, a fence and then a home.

Police are asking for any additional witnesses or anyone with information about this shooting to contact the police department.

Accident with major injuries

The driver of a dark gray 2017 Ford Mustang was transported to a trauma hospital with major injuries on Sunday after he crashed his car into cement barricades.

On May 24, the Mustang was seen driving at a high rate of speed on San Benito Street before the vehicle crashed through the barricades that were closing off the street for a weekend event.

The impact launched the Mustang into the air, police said. The vehicle came to a rest several hundred feet from the intersection of South Street. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Arson near City Hall

Marcos Antonio Moraga, 46, was arrested by Hollister Police for an arson fire that destroyed a porta-potty, damaged a city vehicle and part of the City Hall building, according to authorities.

On Monday, police and fire personnel responded at about 7 p.m. to the reported arson fire behind City Hall, 375 Fifth Street. Moraga, who was identified as transient, set fire to a porta-potty that had been located there due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations can contact the Hollister Police Department at 831-636-4330. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.