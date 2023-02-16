good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
47.6 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
February 17, 2023
Article Search
Anna Caballero
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal NewsPolitics

Caballero to continue representing San Benito County

District 14 Senator assigned region, which includes Salinas Valley, for next two years

By: Ryan Cronk
32
0

Sen. Anna Caballero will continue to represent San Benito County and the Salinas Valley for the next two years until a new senator assumes the district, the Senate Rules Committee announced last week.

Every 10 years a neutral committee completes the redistricting process based on census numbers and public input. However, the most recent redistricting left about 3.6 million Californians without State Senate representation, including those living in the Salinas Valley and San Benito County.

Anna Caballero

The Senate Rules Committee adopted a Deferred Area Assignment process to assign current senators to represent impacted districts in order for constituents to have access to services and representation.

Caballero, who represents the 14th Senate District—composed of majority portions of Merced, Fresno and Madera counties—was appointed to serve as the interim representative for the Salinas Valley and San Benito County, as well.

“Every Californian deserves to have representation in our participatory democracy,” Caballero said in a statement Feb. 9. “I have served the Salinas Valley and San Benito County as an attorney and elected representative for many years, and consider it an honor and privilege to be able to continue to serve over the next two years.”

In addition to her official Senate District 14 constituency, Caballero will represent an additional 300,000 people. The assignment remains in effect until 2024, when the newly elected senator assumes the district.

“My office and staff are available to address the needs of community members and to assist with issues that involve a state agency,” Caballero said. “People in the Salinas Valley and San Benito County can rest assured that they have a champion to advocate for them in the Senate.”

Caballero and her staff will continue to operate her District 14 office in Salinas, which is located at 132 W Gabilan Street, Suite 101. The office phone number is 831.769.8084. 

Ryan Cronk

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

February is Children’s Dental Health Month in San Benito County

Ryan Cronk -
San Benito Public Health Services has joined the American...
Business

Community Food Bank prepares for surge in demand

Ryan Cronk -
Thousands of households in San Benito County who have...
Business

Hospital is ‘exploring’ potential partners

Ryan Cronk -
As Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital administrators are courting potential...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,098FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

February is Children’s Dental Health Month in San Benito County

Community Food Bank prepares for surge in demand