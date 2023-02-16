good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
47.6 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
February 17, 2023
Article Search
Community Food Bank of San Benito employee Ron Rabello, Jr., stocks the shelves at the food bank’s mobile food pantry Feb. 14 near the intersection of East Park Street and Sherwood Drive. Photo: Michael Moore
NewsBusinessEconomyHealthLocal NewsNonprofitsCommunityFeatured

Community Food Bank prepares for surge in demand

More than 3,000 local households affected by upcoming reduction in CalFresh benefits

By: Michael Moore
25
0

Thousands of households in San Benito County who have received extra CalFresh benefits due to pandemic-related hardships will see a reduction in their monthly allotments as of April 1, and local service providers are preparing now to meet the inevitable surge in demand that will follow. 

During the Covid-19 pandemic, households receiving CalFresh benefits received temporary emergency allotments or increases of at least $95 to their regular CalFresh benefit amounts, according to San Benito County officials. The emergency allotments were designed to help individuals and families facing pandemic hardships meet basic food needs. 

On Jan. 9, the State of California notified all counties that the CalFresh Emergency Allotments will end the month of February under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. This means a final Emergency Allotment will be issued in March, resulting in less CalFresh benefits beginning in April.

In San Benito County, this will affect approximately 3,149 households. The reduction in benefits may be significant for some individuals and families, county staff noted in a press release. 

San Benito County Health and Human Services notified all affected families by text and voice messages, as well as by USPS mass mailer, in January. 

The county is recommending that families in need of food and other resources contact the Community Food Bank of San Benito. The food bank’s CEO, Sarah Nordwick, said the local nonprofit is acutely aware of the impending flood of new clients when the CalFresh emergency benefits end. 

“We anticipate an increase in need for food bank services. We are aware and actively sourcing new opportunities to get food in our doors,” Nordwick said. “Food Banks have proven ability to scale to increased demand and we are prepared to do what is needed to meet the need once the CalFresh benefits decrease.”

In fact, the demand for food from the local food bank has not decreased from the surge of new clients brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in widespread job losses. Numerous other factors—most notably the winter storms and ongoing inflation—have kept the demand for free food high in San Benito County, Nordwick added. 

“In January, during one week over 4,000 families received food through our direct to customer distributions and through our 18 active partner agencies,” Nordwick said. “This number is 700 families more than usual, which was in direct relation to the storms.”

Nordwick added that donations are welcome, and monetary donations are preferred to merchandise. “Food Banks have buying power because of the amount of product purchased at once. This means we are able to stretch $1 worth of food into $4 worth,” Nordwick said. 

Nancy Ann Coffaro and Maggie G. Thyfaulp select groceries at the mobile food pantry on East Park Street Feb. 14. Photo: Michael Moore

To donate to the Community Food Bank of San Benito, visit communityfoodbankofsbc.org or call 831.637.0340. 

Regular CalFresh benefits will not change for households as long as they remain eligible. The regular benefit amounts are based on circumstances, including household size, income and deductions.

To apply for CalFresh:

– Online: Go to benefitscal.com

– In-person: You may apply in-person at 1111 San Felipe Road, Suite 206, Hollister.

There are additional food resources available to San Benito County residents in the community through the Community Food Bank of San Benito. Pickup locations can be found online at the Community Food Bank of San Benito’ website at communityfoodbankofsbc.org. 

More information about CalFresh benefits can be found at cdss.ca.gov/calfreshcovid19

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

February is Children’s Dental Health Month in San Benito County

Staff Report -
San Benito Public Health Services has joined the American...
Community

Caballero to continue representing San Benito County

Staff Report -
Sen. Anna Caballero will continue to represent San Benito...
Business

Hospital is ‘exploring’ potential partners

Michael Moore -
As Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital administrators are courting potential...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,098FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

February is Children’s Dental Health Month in San Benito County

Caballero to continue representing San Benito County